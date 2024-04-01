'Queen Of Tears': Song Joong-ki Makes A Special Appearance In 'Descendants Of The Sun' Co-Star Kim Ji-won's Show

The show delighted fans by bringing back the iconic character Vincenzo Cassano, leaving fans jumping out of their seats. In the eighth episode of the drama starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, audiences were pleasantly surprised to see popular actor Song Joong-ki. While it was known that he would be making an appearance on his ‘Descendants of the Sun’ co-star Kim Ji-won’s show, what took fans by surprise was his appearance as the iconic character.