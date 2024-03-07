Korean actor Song Joong-ki was recently seen in ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan.’ While one section of his fans are in awe of the actor in this role, the other section is not really happy with it and has been giving a mixed response on social media. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the mixed reactions he has been receiving for this project.
During an interview at a cafe in Seoul, Song Joong-ki talked about his role in ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan.’ He also talked about the mixed responses and how he is dealing with the criticism and the love. The actor said, “I completely understand. I initially rejected the role for that reason. However, after a while, even I was able to relate to the work and enter its story, despite my shortcomings.”
He continued, “A movie is not a disposable cup that you throw away after watching it once. Even if you don’t find it interesting and can’t relate to it now, you may change your mind again as time goes by. I hope that’s the case, and I hope viewers look kindly on the movie. Of course, if opinions don’t change even after time has passed, that’s something I can’t control. It’s not something I can force.”
The actor also mentioned that as a performer he is open to receiving reviews about his work. He added, “I like to hear [other people’s] opinions, whether good or bad. If I don’t hear them, I can’t learn. It’s natural to receive a variety of reviews. I accept them without regret.”
Based on Cho Haejin’s novel ‘I Met Loh Kiwan’, the movie revolves around the love story between North Korean defector Loh Kiwan (played by Song Joong-ki), and professional shooter Marie, (played by Choi Sung Eun).