The long-anticipated teaser for the Netflix original film ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’ has been released, unveiling a gripping and gritty narrative centered around the challenges a North Korean defector faces as he strives to survive in a harsh and unforgiving world.
'My Name is Loh Kiwan' Teaser Out: Song Joong-ki To Play A North Korean Defector In This Gripping Narrative
The first teaser of the highly-anticipated film 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' is out now.
Renowned Korean actor and heartthrob, Song Joong-ki, acclaimed for his charismatic portrayal in and as ‘Vincenzo,’ is set to captivate audiences yet again with the forthcoming film titled ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan.’ He takes on the lead role as Loh Kiwan, the protagonist in this compelling narrative. Joining him in the lead role is Choi Sung-eun, known for her role in ‘The Sound of Magic,’ who portrays the character of Mari.
Advertisement
The movie, ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan,’ is based on a novel by Cho Hae-jin, and is among the list of highly-anticipated Korean releases of 2024.
Advertisement
On Thursday, the makers of the film have unveiled its first teaser. The 1 minute 32 seconds teaser is gripping and will delve into the story of a young North Korean defector, Loh Kiwan, who fled his home country with his mother, and set foot in a foreign land of Belgium.
Advertisement
The teaser showcases glimpses of Kiwan's memories of his life in North Korea and the daring escape that brought him to a foreign land. As the narrative unfolds, Kiwan struggles to adapt to his new surroundings, with official authorities casting doubt on his North Korean origins. He ends up enduring poverty and extreme winters, only to face rejection from the Belgian court and doesn’t get the status of being a refugee.
Advertisement
Elsewhere in his journey, he encounters a despondent woman, Mari, who ends up becoming a significant part of his life. The teaser also offers glimpses into the relationship between the two, which will add on to the emotional aspect in the film.
Watch the teaser here:
Other notable members of the star-studded cast of ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’ include Jo Han-chul as Yoon-sung, Kim Sung-ryoung as Ok-hee, Lee Sang-hee as Sun-Joo and Seo Hyun-woo as Eun-cheol.
Helmed by Kim Hee-jin, ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ is set for a global release on Netflix on March 1.