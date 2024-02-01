'My Name is Loh Kiwan' Teaser Out: Song Joong-ki To Play A North Korean Defector In This Gripping Narrative

Renowned Korean actor and heartthrob, Song Joong-ki, acclaimed for his charismatic portrayal in and as ‘Vincenzo,’ is set to captivate audiences yet again with the forthcoming film titled ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan.’ He takes on the lead role as Loh Kiwan, the protagonist in this compelling narrative. Joining him in the lead role is Choi Sung-eun, known for her role in ‘The Sound of Magic,’ who portrays the character of Mari.