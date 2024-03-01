Kim Hee-jin has penned the script, adding his unique touch to the adaptation, and has also stepped into the director’s role for the first time. When watching the film, you will be able to point out similarities with other cinematic masterpieces like ‘My Name is Khan’ and ‘Crash Landing on You,’ which explore the struggles of refugees and the power of love transcending borders. ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ has an unrealistic arc, but when looking at the bigger picture, the emotional aspect of the film surpasses that. The storytelling has a nuanced approach, but as they say, no movie is without its flaws. I truly hoped the film would shed more light on Kiwan’s struggle to attain refugee status while also delving deeper into the budding romance between the lead characters. Their romance, though beautiful and pure, felt very rushed.