NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

- NCERT released two new learning modules on Operation Sindoor
- The publications feature maps of target sites, photographs of destroyed Pakistani drones, etc.
- Two separate versions have been prepared — “Operation Sindoor — A Saga of Valour” for Classes 3 to 8, and “Operation Sindoor — A Mission of Honour and Bravery” for Classes 9 to 12.
The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has released two new learning modules on Operation Sindoor, the cross-border military action carried out in May against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The modules describe the operation as “a triumph of bravery, strategy, and innovation” and provide students with details of how India retaliated after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. According to the content, the attack was executed on “direct orders” from Pakistan’s military and political leadership.
The publications feature maps of target sites, photographs of destroyed Pakistani drones, and references to India’s air defence systems, including the S-400, which were used to intercept and neutralise enemy aircraft and drones.
Two separate versions have been prepared — “Operation Sindoor — A Saga of Valour” for Classes 3 to 8, and “Operation Sindoor — A Mission of Honour and Bravery” for Classes 9 to 12. NCERT said the modules, available in English and Hindi, are not part of regular textbooks but will be used as supplementary resources through projects, posters, discussions, and debates.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist camps with long-range weapons and missiles. The action sparked four days of hostilities, which ended on May 10 after both sides agreed to cease military operations.
The secondary-stage module highlights the nationwide response to the Pahalgam attack, noting that candlelight marches were held across India, while Muslim communities in Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bhopal wore black armbands in protest. In Kashmir, local shopkeepers downed shutters, and border villages demanded strong action against terrorism.
It also emphasises that people in Kashmir “stood up and spoke against terrorists,” with NCERT stating that their response “breaks stereotypes and shows the real voice of peace-loving people.”