Bihar Announces 100 Fast-Track Courts

The distribution includes eight courts in Patna, four each in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur, three each in Nalanda, Rohtas, Saran, Begusarai, Vaishali, East Champaran, Samastipur, and Madhubani, and one each in Naugachia and Bagaha sub-divisions. To operationalize the courts, the government plans to recruit 900 personnel, including bench clerks, stenographers, and data entry operators, creating new jobs to support the judicial expansion.