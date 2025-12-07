Bihar Announces 100 Fast-Track Courts

Fast-track setup in 38 districts/sub-divs to tackle 1.8M+ pending cases, prioritizing murders, robberies, and Arms Act violations.
900 new jobs for support staff to staff the courts and enhance efficiency.
79 specialized courts added to curb illegal weapons and improve security
Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on December 7, 2025, that the state government will establish 100 fast-track courts across 38 districts and sub-divisions to expedite the resolution of over 1.8 million pending criminal cases. The initiative targets serious offenses including murder, loot, dacoity, and Arms Act violations, with cases jointly identified by District Magistrates and police superintendents prioritized for trial.
The distribution includes eight courts in Patna, four each in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur, three each in Nalanda, Rohtas, Saran, Begusarai, Vaishali, East Champaran, Samastipur, and Madhubani, and one each in Naugachia and Bagaha sub-divisions. To operationalize the courts, the government plans to recruit 900 personnel, including bench clerks, stenographers, and data entry operators, creating new jobs to support the judicial expansion.
Additionally, 79 dedicated courts will focus exclusively on Arms Act cases to strengthen law and order. Choudhary emphasized the move's role in reducing the burden on regular courts and ensuring timely justice, stating, "We are committed to a society where delays in court cases do not trouble people." The proposal builds on earlier police recommendations from June 2025 by DGP Vinay Kumar, following consultations with the Patna High Court.
This step addresses Bihar's chronic judicial pendency, where around 1,870 courts handle over 1.8 million cases, including specialized ones for POCSO, SC/ST atrocities, and prohibition offenses.