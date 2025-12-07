HC Rejects Plea Against Construction at Ram Janki Temple

Court dismisses PIL against alleged commercial construction at Ram Janki temple.
Bench says temple land is private property and outside PIL scope.
Petitioner free to pursue appropriate civil remedies against owner.
An appeal to halt allegedly unlawful construction for commercial purposes at the Ram Janki temple premises in Shankargarh was denied by the Allahabad High Court.
Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra's division bench ruled that the court cannot become involved in a case involving private or non-government property.
According to revenue records, the 200-year-old Ram Janki temple in Shankargarh's Sadar Bazar is owned privately by Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, one of the respondents listed in the PIL. Additionally, the petitioner has pursued legal action against Singh.
Dismissing the PIL filed by Ghanshyam Prasad Kesarwani, the court said that filing a PIL for the purpose of seeking direction to the state in relation to private property or non-government property cannot be allowed.
"The petition is therefore dismissed," it said.
The bench stated that the petitioner has not demonstrated that it is government property, but it also stated that the petitioner is free to pursue the necessary legal actions.
The petition identified Prayagraj's commissioner, district magistrate, principal secretary, and the Dharmarth Karya Vibhag (department of religious activities).
The other responders were the Shankargarh Nagar Panchayat executive officer and Bara SDM.