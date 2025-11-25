PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag At Ayodhya Ram Temple

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the programme coincided with the Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, considered an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Photo: Youtube.com/Narendra Modi

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the programme coincided with the Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, considered an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Photo: Youtube.com/Narendra Modi