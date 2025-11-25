PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a major religious ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple, hoisting a 22-foot saffron Dhwaja atop a Shikhar built in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style. The event was attended by sadhus, senior dignitaries, and members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
The surrounding 800-metre Parkota, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, added to the temple complex’s architectural diversity, reflecting influences from both northern and southern temple styles.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the programme coincided with the Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, considered an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. The rituals were led by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India under the guidance of noted Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri.
Entry to the temple was restricted to invited guests carrying QR-coded passes until 2.30 pm, as security and ceremonial protocols remained tight throughout the event.
The Ayodhya Ram temple stands on a site long disputed between Hindu and Muslim groups. Hindus believe the location is the birthplace of Lord Ram and previously housed a temple that was demolished to construct the Babri Masjid in the 16th century. In 1992, the mosque was demolished by kar sevaks, triggering nationwide communal violence.
After decades of legal battles, the Supreme Court in 2019 awarded the land to the Hindu litigants for temple construction while directing the allocation of an alternative site for a mosque. The verdict marked a turning point in one of India’s most contentious religious disputes and paved the way for the temple’s ongoing construction.