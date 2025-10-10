Blast Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya’s Pagla Bhari Village; Five Dead, Several Injured

At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion led to the collapse of a house in Pagla Bhari village.
At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion led to the collapse of a house in Pagla Bhari village, located under the jurisdiction of Pura Kalandar police station in Ayodhya on Thursday, officials confirmed.
According to Circle Officer Shailendra Singh, rescue efforts are ongoing, with multiple individuals still feared trapped beneath the debris. "Five casualties have been confirmed so far. A few others have been injured. Rescue operations are in full swing, but the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained," Singh told PTI.
As soon as the incident was reported, police teams, fire brigade units, and local administrative officials rushed to the site. Excavators are being used to remove the rubble, and nearby homes have been temporarily evacuated as a safety measure.
Authorities have urged locals to avoid the accident site to allow unhindered rescue operations. Senior police and administrative officers are monitoring the situation on the ground, and an investigation into the cause of the explosion has been initiated.
Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover identified the owner of the demolished house as Pappu Gupta, a local resident. “Evidence is being collected from the site, and a search operation has been extended to nearby villages,” Grover said.
While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde stated that forensic teams are on-site conducting a thorough probe. He added that the identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, and there is no detailed information available about the injured.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives. In an official statement, he directed senior officials to immediately reach the scene, ensure medical care for the injured, and personally oversee the rescue and relief efforts.
