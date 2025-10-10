Blast Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya’s Pagla Bhari Village; Five Dead, Several Injured

Authorities have urged locals to avoid the accident site to allow unhindered rescue operations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Blast Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya’s Pagla Bhari Village
Representative image Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion led to the collapse of a house in Pagla Bhari village.

  • According to Circle Officer Shailendra Singh, rescue efforts are ongoing, with multiple individuals still feared trapped beneath the debris. "

  • Authorities have urged locals to avoid the accident site to allow unhindered rescue operations.

At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion led to the collapse of a house in Pagla Bhari village, located under the jurisdiction of Pura Kalandar police station in Ayodhya on Thursday, officials confirmed.

According to Circle Officer Shailendra Singh, rescue efforts are ongoing, with multiple individuals still feared trapped beneath the debris. "Five casualties have been confirmed so far. A few others have been injured. Rescue operations are in full swing, but the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained," Singh told PTI.

As soon as the incident was reported, police teams, fire brigade units, and local administrative officials rushed to the site. Excavators are being used to remove the rubble, and nearby homes have been temporarily evacuated as a safety measure.

Authorities have urged locals to avoid the accident site to allow unhindered rescue operations. Senior police and administrative officers are monitoring the situation on the ground, and an investigation into the cause of the explosion has been initiated.

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover identified the owner of the demolished house as Pappu Gupta, a local resident. “Evidence is being collected from the site, and a search operation has been extended to nearby villages,” Grover said.

Related Content
Related Content

While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde stated that forensic teams are on-site conducting a thorough probe. He added that the identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, and there is no detailed information available about the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives. In an official statement, he directed senior officials to immediately reach the scene, ensure medical care for the injured, and personally oversee the rescue and relief efforts.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rahul-Jaiswal Give India Watchful Start

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

  3. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  4. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  2. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  3. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  4. Nobel Literature Prize: Amitav Ghosh May Become The Second Indian To Win

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rahul-Jaiswal Give India Watchful Start

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal