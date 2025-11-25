PM Modi Says Centuries-Old Wounds Healing In Ayodhya; Sets Vision For Developed India By 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked the ceremonial completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked the ceremonial completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that “the wounds and pain of centuries are healing,” and used the occasion to outline a broader vision for a developed India by 2047.
Addressing the gathering after hoisting a saffron flag atop the temple, Modi described the moment as a symbol of the nation’s cultural resurgence.
“Today, the entire nation and the world are immersed in Ram. Centuries-old wounds are healing, centuries-long pain is finding closure, as the resolve that burned for 500 years finally reached its fulfilment,” he said.
Calling the flag-hoisting “a unique and divine moment,” the prime minister emphasised that the sacred flag atop the temple would stand as a testament to the triumph of truth over falsehood.
Congratulating Ram devotees and those who contributed to the temple’s construction, Modi noted that Ayodhya has always been a land where ideals are translated into action.
Reflecting on the journey of Lord Ram, the prime minister said, “Ram left as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam'. The wisdom of sages, the guidance of mentors, the friendship of Nishad Raj, the devotion of Shabari, and the commitment of countless others shaped him. A developed India will need this same collective strength too.”
Modi stressed that India must think beyond the present and consider the future of generations to come.
“Those who think only of today are unfair to the coming generations. The country existed when we were not here, and it will still remain when we won’t be here,” he said.
He further explained that India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047 requires awakening the Ram “within us,” clarifying, “Ram is not a person but a value, a discipline and a direction.”
The prime minister also called for freeing the nation from the “mentality of slavery” and urged pride in India’s civilizational identity.
“Macaulay sowed the seeds of uprooting India from its roots 190 years ago. We gained Independence but not freedom from inferiority,” Modi said, adding that the next decade should focus on reversing this mindset.
He pointed out that colonial-era distortions contributed to the misconception that India borrowed democracy from abroad. “India is the mother of democracy. It is in our DNA,” he said, citing a thousand-year-old Tamil Nadu inscription documenting democratic practices.
Modi also highlighted how this mindset shaped national symbols, referencing the recent redesign of the Indian Navy flag. “It was not just a design change; it was a change in thinking,” he said.
Turning to Ayodhya, the prime minister noted that the city is once again emerging as a model blend of history and modernity.
“The Ayodhya of the Treta Yuga gave humanity its moral code. The Ayodhya of the 21st century is giving the world a new model of development,” he said, highlighting the city’s new airport, upgraded railway station, and enhanced connectivity.
Since its consecration, nearly 45 crore devotees have visited the temple, Modi added, bringing “significant economic transformation” to the region.
Pointing to India’s economic growth, the prime minister said: “After 70 years of Independence, India became the world’s 11th largest economy. But in the last 11 years, we have become the fifth largest. The day is not far when we will become the third largest.”
Invoking the metaphor of Ram’s chariot in the battle against Ravan, Modi said India’s development journey requires patience, truth, good conduct, strength, and compassion.
“We need a similar chariot to accelerate the journey of a developed India,” he added.
Concluding, Modi emphasised that the vision of Ram Rajya should guide India’s future. “This is possible only when national interest comes before self-interest, and remains supreme,” he said.
With PTI inputs