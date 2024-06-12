National

Deep Dive | Ep 10 | Why BJP Lost in the Land of Ram Mandir?

Outlook's Tanul Thakur visited Ayodhya two weeks before the consecration and again recently after BJP's unexpected loss in Faizabad. The temple consecration preparations transformed Ayodhya, with locals facing property seizures and inadequate compensation. Excessive barricading left residents feeling trapped, with medical emergencies hindered by restrictions. Villagers were distressed by land seizures for government projects, fearing for their livelihoods and heritage. Former MP Lallu Singh’s arrogance added to the resentment.