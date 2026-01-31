Ram Temple Construction To Be Completed By April 30: Nripendra Mishra

All construction work related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by April 30, with the overall cost of the project estimated at around Rs 1,900 crore, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Saturday.



Speaking to the media following a two-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee here, Mishra stated that Tata Consultancy and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which are carrying out important work at the site, will leave the temple complex by April 30 when construction is over.