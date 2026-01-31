Ram Temple Construction To Be Completed By April 30: Nripendra Mishra

All construction related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple is expected to be completed by April 30, with total project costs estimated at around ₹1,900 crore.
Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy will leave the site after completion, offering a three-year warranty while small teams remain for maintenance.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will take over agreements and responsibilities once the work and payments are finalised.
All construction work related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by April 30, with the overall cost of the project estimated at around Rs 1,900 crore, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Saturday.
Speaking to the media following a two-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee here, Mishra stated that Tata Consultancy and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which are carrying out important work at the site, will leave the temple complex by April 30 when construction is over.
Mishra further informed that directions have been issued to complete all paperwork and bill payment procedures by the same date.
"L&T and Tata Consultancy have offered a three-year warranty for all the work carried out by them. For maintenance and upkeep, a small team from both organisations will remain deployed inside the temple complex," he said.
He further stated that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will assume all agreements with L&T, Tata Consultancy, and the State Construction Corporation after April 30.
Mishra provided expenditure estimates, stating that the Ram temple project is expected to cost a total of about Rs 1,900 crore, of which about Rs 1,600 crore, including GST, has already been paid.
According to officials, the meeting examined the status of construction and related projects and talked about the ultimate deadlines for completion and responsibility transfers.