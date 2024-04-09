Netflix To Release Two Special Episodes Of 'Queen Of Tears' As K-Drama Receives Global Popularity

The drama ‘Queen of Tears’ has been capturing the hearts of fans not just in South Korea, but also on an international level. This romantic comedy has become one of the highest-rated dramas in the history of tvN, and now the series will receive an extension with two special episodes.
As the K-Drama approaches its end, tvN has shared exciting news for fans of the show. The network revealed that two special episodes of ‘Queen of Tears’ will be aired following the completion of its regular run on April 28. These two-part special episodes are scheduled to premiere on May 4 and 5.
Advertisement
Unlike typical special episodes, these will not simply be compilations of highlights but will instead introduce new elements to the plot and provide a cohesive conclusion to the narrative. Further details will be disclosed by the network at a later date. This news has garnered excitement among fans of the show, who are eagerly waiting to see how the story would come to an end.
As for ‘Queen of Tears,’ it stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles, who play the role of a married couple facing a major crisis in their relationship. The script has been penned by Park Ji-eun, known for ‘Crash Landing on You’ and has been helmed by Kim Hee-won and Jang Young-woo, who are known ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Entourage’ respectively.
Advertisement
Since its premiere on March 9, the drama has garnered outstanding reviews and acclaim, with reports indicating that its most recent episode achieved an impressive viewer rating of 19.0%, making it the third highest-rated drama in tvN’s history. As the drama approaches its conclusion, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing whether it would surpass the rankings of ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Goblin.’
New episodes of ‘Queen of Tears’ are available every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and Netflix.