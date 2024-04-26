BTS' RM To Drop Second Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person' Amid Military Service, Check Out Teaser Image

ARMYs, get ready! BTS’ RM has a very special announcement for you. According to a notice which their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC released on April 26 at midnight KST, the rapper-songwriter is making a comeback and will be dropping his second solo album next month.
Titled ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ the BTS leader’s album will consist of 11 tracks, as stated by the agency on Weverse. Check out the announcement here:
“Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We are pleased to announce the release of ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ BTS member RM’s second solo album.”
Describing the album, the statement read, “‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in.”
“The album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics. Your anticipation and support for RM and his second solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ would be much appreciated. Thank you,” concluded the statement. They also mentioned that pre-orders start April 26 at 11 AM KST. So, in case ARMYs in India are looking to do the same, pre-orders have now begun.
Additionally, along with the announcement, a teaser image from the album was released. The black-and-white visuals display a couple of abstract creations. Take a look here:
Previously, the rapper has released mix tapes under his former moniker Rap Monster and later under his current name, RM. However, his official solo debut took place with ‘Indigo,’ which released in December 2022. This marked his official debut alongside a studio album, which reached No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, enlisted in the South Korean Army in December 2023, and is currently fulfilling his mandatory military services. This comeback is expected to keep fans busy while they await BTS’ eldest member Jin’s return from the military in June.
So, mark your calendars for May 24, 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) for ‘Right Place, Wrong Person.’