On May 13, HYBE reacted to the email sent by the parents of NewJeans members. In their statement, they explained when they had received the email and how they had reacted to it. The agency wrote, “We received the mentioned email on April 3, and we already replied on April 16 with content including that it is not plagiarism. We also want to state that the claim that the start of the ADOR incident was due to ‘neglect such as not responding to greetings’ is a one-sided argument and not true.”