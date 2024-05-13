K Drama

HYBE Reacts To Email Sent By NewJeans' Parents, Issues Official Statement Quashing Allegations

HYBE has reacted to the email sent by NewJeans parents. They released a statement where they refused plagiarism and mistreatment.

NewJeans Photo: X
The HYBE and ADOR conflict shows no sign of slowing down. Adding fuel to the ongoing fire, parents of the NewJeans members had written an email where they accused the agency of mistreating their children. The parent criticized the marketing strategies used by the agency and also alleged neglect. Amidst this fiasco, HYBE has released a statement and has forth their side of the argument.

On May 13, HYBE reacted to the email sent by the parents of NewJeans members. In their statement, they explained when they had received the email and how they had reacted to it. The agency wrote, “We received the mentioned email on April 3, and we already replied on April 16 with content including that it is not plagiarism. We also want to state that the claim that the start of the ADOR incident was due to ‘neglect such as not responding to greetings’ is a one-sided argument and not true.”

The agency called out Min Hee-jin and said she was dragging artists for ‘her personal greed.’ They continued, “We have evidence that - the act of sending emails attacking HYBE was part of the plan for the takeover of management rights and her personal gain from the start, - Min Hee Jin suggested using the parents to raise issues because it would breach the shareholders’ agreement if she did it herself, - the email allegedly sent by the parents was actually written by Vice President L and Min Hee Jin. We plan to submit this evidence to investigative and judicial authorities.”

They expressed their disappointment over Hee-jin’s behaviour. On the work front, the K-pop girl band is still going on with their promotional activities with the agency. They released their second EP, ‘Get Up’, last year.

