Hyein To Skip NewJeans' Comeback Promotional Activities Due To Microfracture In Her Foot, To Focus On Recovery

NewJeans' member Hyein will not take part in the official promotional activities for group's comeback double single, 'How Sweet.'

Instagram
NewJeans' Hyein Photo: Instagram
Hyein, a member of the popular K-Pop band NewJeans, will be absent from her group’s upcoming schedules. ADOR, the band’s agency, has announced that Hyein is currently suffering a microfracture in her foot. As a result, she will be taking a temporary hiatus to prioritize her speedy recovery.

Back in April, the agency announced that Hyein would be taking a temporary break from her activities due to a foot injury sustained during practice. Today, on May 8, the agency provided an elaborate update on her health, sparking an outpouring of prayers from fans for her steady recovery.

“Last month, Hyein felt pain in the top of her foot during practice. She visited the hospital, where she underwent a thorough examination and discovered a microfracture in her foot. She has since been focusing on treatment and recovery. However, the medical professionals have advised her to minimize any movement that may put unnecessary strain on the affected area,” the agency said in a statement.

Shedding light on the promotional activities, the statement continued, “Consequently, Hyein will not take part in the official promotional activities for the double single ‘How Sweet,’ including music shows and performances, to focus on her recovery. For other scheduled appearances beyond music shows and performances, her participation will be adjusted in a flexible manner based on her health and medical advice.”

Additionally, ADOR has appealed to Bunnies [the group’s fandom name] for patience while affirming their unwavering support for Hyein’s recovery journey. Further updates regarding her return to the group will be communicated soon.

Meanwhile, NewJeans is gearing up for their much-awaited comeback. They are set to release their double single album titled ‘How Sweet,’ scheduled for release on May 24. On April 27, they dropped the music video of the pre-release track ‘Bubble Gum.’ Additionally, on June 21, the group will celebrate their Japanese debut with another double single album, including the title track ‘Supernatural,’ the B-side track ‘Right Now,’ and instrumental versions of both tracks.

