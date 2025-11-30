Barcelona 3-1 Alaves, La Liga: Dani Olmo Nets Clinical Brace As Hosts Seal Comeback Victory

Pablo Ibanez gave Alaves shock lead in first minute
Lamine Yamal levelled proceedings for Barcelona
Dani Olmo powered Blaugrana to 3-1 win
Barcelona temporarily claimed top spot in La Liga after coming from behind to secure a comfortable 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.
A brace from Dani Olmo after Lamine Yamal levelled proceedings for Barca saw them move two points ahead of Real Madrid, but Los Blancos face Girona on Sunday.
Alaves made a dream start inside the opening minute at the newly reopened Camp Nou, as Pablo Ibanez tucked away a loose ball from close range to give the visitors a shock lead.
The Blaugrana faithful would have been desperate for a response after their emphatic loss to Chelsea during the week, and promptly received one in the form of Yamal, who hit back to level the scores just seven minutes later, smashing into the roof of the net off Raphinha’s centre.
Joan Garcia was later called into action to deny Jonny, while Olmo put Barcelona ahead in the 26th minute, side-footing a controlled effort past Antonio Sivera from the edge of the area.
Yamal struck the woodwork on the stroke of half-time, his wandering shot clipping the post, while Lucas Boye squandered a great chance for Alaves to equalise at the other end, scuffing wide from close range.
Hansi Flick’s side were then forced to hold on as Alaves mounted a late surge in search of a point, with Pau Cubarsi denying Boye a certain goal at the near post before Garcia sprang into action to parry Jon Guridi’s effort.
Olmo wrapped up the points in stoppage time, racing onto Yamal’s pinpoint through-ball before drilling a low finish into the bottom corner.
Data Debrief: Barcelona bounce back and extend scoring run
Barcelona have now scored in each of their last 34 LaLiga games – their longest scoring run in the league since going 37 games with a goal between February 2018 and 2019.
In total, the hosts registered 2.21 expected goals (xG) to Alaves’ 1.53 xG, suggesting they were full value for the win.
Barca were led by Olmo, who found the net with both of his shots on target. The Spaniard had three total attempts and created two big chances at an individual xG of 0.92.