Barcelona 3-1 Alaves, La Liga: Dani Olmo Nets Clinical Brace As Hosts Seal Comeback Victory

Barcelona have now scored in each of their last 34 La Liga games – their longest scoring run in the league since going 37 games with a goal between February 2018 and 2019

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo.
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pablo Ibanez gave Alaves shock lead in first minute

  • Lamine Yamal levelled proceedings for Barcelona

  • Dani Olmo powered Blaugrana to 3-1 win

Barcelona temporarily claimed top spot in La Liga after coming from behind to secure a comfortable 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

A brace from Dani Olmo after Lamine Yamal levelled proceedings for Barca saw them move two points ahead of Real Madrid, but Los Blancos face Girona on Sunday.

Alaves made a dream start inside the opening minute at the newly reopened Camp Nou, as Pablo Ibanez tucked away a loose ball from close range to give the visitors a shock lead.

The Blaugrana faithful would have been desperate for a response after their emphatic loss to Chelsea during the week, and promptly received one in the form of Yamal, who hit back to level the scores just seven minutes later, smashing into the roof of the net off Raphinha’s centre.

Joan Garcia was later called into action to deny Jonny, while Olmo put Barcelona ahead in the 26th minute, side-footing a controlled effort past Antonio Sivera from the edge of the area.

Yamal struck the woodwork on the stroke of half-time, his wandering shot clipping the post, while Lucas Boye squandered a great chance for Alaves to equalise at the other end, scuffing wide from close range.

Related Content
Related Content

Hansi Flick’s side were then forced to hold on as Alaves mounted a late surge in search of a point, with Pau Cubarsi denying Boye a certain goal at the near post before Garcia sprang into action to parry Jon Guridi’s effort.

Olmo wrapped up the points in stoppage time, racing onto Yamal’s pinpoint through-ball before drilling a low finish into the bottom corner.

Data Debrief: Barcelona bounce back and extend scoring run

Barcelona have now scored in each of their last 34 LaLiga games – their longest scoring run in the league since going 37 games with a goal between February 2018 and 2019.

In total, the hosts registered 2.21 expected goals (xG) to Alaves’ 1.53 xG, suggesting they were full value for the win.

Barca were led by Olmo, who found the net with both of his shots on target. The Spaniard had three total attempts and created two big chances at an individual xG of 0.92.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  3. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

  4. India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

  5. Harbhajan Singh Slams India’s Test Strategy, Says Team Lacks A Specialist Off-Spinner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Bengaluru Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Rain, and Poor Air Quality Today

  3. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  4. Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea To Ban Female Genital Mutilation

  5. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  2. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  3. 'Every Bullet That Kills My People Is American': Says Palestinian Journalist On Solidarity Day

  4. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution