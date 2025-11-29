Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 2-1 ALA; Dani Olmo Puts Blaugrana Ahead

Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 2-1 ALA
The players have returned from the lemon break and the second half is underway. Barcelona kicking from left to right now and Alaves the other way.
Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: Half-Time Update
After four minutes of added time, the first half comes to an end and Barcelona lead Alaves 2-1. The Blaugrana came back strongly after conceding a first-minute goal and will look to continue in the same vein in the second half.
Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 2-1 ALA
And now Barcelona have their second. Moments after nearly conceding at the other end, the hosts counter clinically, with Raphinha setting up Dani Olmo, who comes up with a cool finish with his left foot in the 26th minute.
Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 1-1 ALA
Barcelona strike back! And it is their teen sensation forward Lamine Yamal who draws them level, piling in Robert Lewandowski's cross with a powerful left-footed shot in the eighth minute.
Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 0-1 ALA
Barcelona are stunned, seconds after kick-off! Alaves earn a corner straight away and Victor Parada's delivery is met by Pablo Ibanez's right-footed shot. The visitors take the lead before Blaugrana can realise what happened!
Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off around 8:50pm IST. The Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: Hi All!
Greetings and thank you for joining us, as we take you through the build-up and live action from the La Liga encounter. Barcelona play at Camp Nou again, seeking full points against Alaves. We will bring you up to speed with all of it.