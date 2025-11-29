Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 2-1 ALA; Dani Olmo Puts Blaugrana Ahead

Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: The Blaugrana are currently second in the top flight. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 14 clash between Barcelona and Alaves at the revamped Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday (November 29, 2025). The Blaugrana seek to climb atop the Spanish league standings with another win at home. Hansi Flick's team is currently second in the top flight, one point behind leaders Real Madrid, while the away side languishes in 14th spot, with 15 points from its first 13 matches of the season. Track the live football score and updates of the BAR vs ALA match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Nov 2025, 10:03:07 pm IST Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 2-1 ALA The players have returned from the lemon break and the second half is underway. Barcelona kicking from left to right now and Alaves the other way.

29 Nov 2025, 09:47:17 pm IST Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: Half-Time Update After four minutes of added time, the first half comes to an end and Barcelona lead Alaves 2-1. The Blaugrana came back strongly after conceding a first-minute goal and will look to continue in the same vein in the second half.

29 Nov 2025, 09:14:42 pm IST Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 2-1 ALA And now Barcelona have their second. Moments after nearly conceding at the other end, the hosts counter clinically, with Raphinha setting up Dani Olmo, who comes up with a cool finish with his left foot in the 26th minute.

29 Nov 2025, 09:03:13 pm IST Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 1-1 ALA Barcelona strike back! And it is their teen sensation forward Lamine Yamal who draws them level, piling in Robert Lewandowski's cross with a powerful left-footed shot in the eighth minute.

29 Nov 2025, 08:52:27 pm IST Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 0-1 ALA Barcelona are stunned, seconds after kick-off! Alaves earn a corner straight away and Victor Parada's delivery is met by Pablo Ibanez's right-footed shot. The visitors take the lead before Blaugrana can realise what happened!

29 Nov 2025, 08:46:05 pm IST Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Score, La Liga Updates: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off around 8:50pm IST. The Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.