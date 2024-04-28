HYBE Seeks To Contact NewJeans' Members' Parents Amid Conflict, ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin Reacts Assertively

The news comes shortly after the release of the girl group’s music video for their latest B-Side track, ‘Bubble Gum,’ and amid the intense ongoing disagreement between HYBE and ADOR. The conflict began when HYBE asked ADOR’s CEO to step down from her position and accused her and one more executive of attempting to take control of ADOR’s management rights from HYBE and become independent, taking NewJeans along with them.