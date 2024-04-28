Art & Entertainment

HYBE Seeks To Contact NewJeans' Members' Parents Amid Conflict, ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin Reacts Assertively

As per reports, HYBE recently tried to get in touch with NewJeans' members' parents amid the intense ongoing HYBE vs ADOR conflict.

Advertisement

Instagram
HYBE, NewJeans, Min Hee-jin Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The conflict between HYBE and its subsidiary label, ADOR, parent company of NewJeans, seems to be escalating day-by-day, with new developments coming to light. As per the latest one, the entertainment conglomerate has been making efforts in reaching out to the parents of NewJeans members. This action has garnered attention and speculation within the K-Pop community and beyond.

The situation became more noticeable after ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin, responded firmly to HYBE’s purported efforts to contact the parents of NewJeans members. Recent reports from Korean media outlet YTN suggest that during an exclusive call with them, the CEO expressed dissatisfaction with HYBE’s attempts to reach the parents. According to her team, the parents have not been answering HYBE’s calls.

Advertisement

The news comes shortly after the release of the girl group’s music video for their latest B-Side track, ‘Bubble Gum,’ and amid the intense ongoing disagreement between HYBE and ADOR. The conflict began when HYBE asked ADOR’s CEO to step down from her position and accused her and one more executive of attempting to take control of ADOR’s management rights from HYBE and become independent, taking NewJeans along with them.

The conflict further intensified when Min Hee-jin and the entire team of ADOR accused another company sub-label, BELIFT Lab, of copying NewJeans’ concept and choreography for their new girl group, ILLIT. Since then, both sides have been exchanging criticisms, with Min Hee-jin even holding an emotional press conference where she disclosed private conversations with HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk and CEO Park Ji-won and explained her stance.

Advertisement

The disagreement between both parties continues to evolve with new developments.

HYBE, ADOR - HYBE
ADOR's Min Hee-jin Responds To HYBE's Audit, Cites ILLIT's Alleged Plagiarism Of NewJeans As Reason

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know