Reacting to the teaser, fans took to the comment section to express how excited they are for the new season. One fan wrote, “Gi-Hun goes back to the games: first was for survival, now is for revenge.” A second fan said, “Imagine going back for revenge and dying mid-series. That'll be hilarious LOL.” A third fan commented, “Squid Game Season 1 actually only became fascinating when it was revealed that they leave the players an option to vote to leave the games. That makes everything they go through so much more fascinating as a study of what lengths people will go to for money, and what poverty and greed can do to one's humanity.”