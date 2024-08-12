K Drama

'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution

Starring Lee Jung-jae, the teaser of 'Squid Game 2' is here. The dystopian series will stream on Netflix from December 26 onwards.

Squid Game 2 teaser
Lee Jung-jae in 'Squid Game 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When the first season of ‘Squid Game’ was released in 2021, the show took the world by storm. The Korean dystopian drama presented a sharp commentary on society and humans with just an ample dose of black comedy. The show became the talk of the town once again when actor Lee Jung-jae shared an update about the second season. After much anticipation, the teaser of ‘Squid Game 2’ is here. The teaser has already started trending on social media.

The 0:48 minute long teaser of ‘Squid Game 2’ opens with a shot that shows the player numbers in quick succession. The players are seen standing under a spotlight with their backs to the camera as the theme song runs in the background. Finally, as player 456 takes center stage and turns to face the audience. The second season is expected to pick up from where the first season ended. Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is seen re-entering the game. He is now entirely driven by his motive connected to the lethal game he endured in Season 1 after opting against travelling to the United States.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘Squid Game 2’ right here.

Reacting to the teaser, fans took to the comment section to express how excited they are for the new season. One fan wrote, “Gi-Hun goes back to the games: first was for survival, now is for revenge.” A second fan said, “Imagine going back for revenge and dying mid-series. That'll be hilarious LOL.” A third fan commented, “Squid Game Season 1 actually only became fascinating when it was revealed that they leave the players an option to vote to leave the games.  That makes everything they go through so much more fascinating as a study of what lengths people will go to for money, and what poverty and greed can do to one's humanity.”

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, ‘Squid Game 2’ will star Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an in key roles. The series will stream on Netflix from December 26 onwards.

