'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025

After its huge success in 2021, ‘Squid Game’ is back with Season 2. The first season became one of the most popular and watched shows on Netflix. Everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the second part of the dystopian drama. Today, on August 1, Netflix surprised its fans by unveiling ‘Squid Game Season 2’s new teaser and also its release date.
'Squid Game Season 2' teaser and release date
'Squid Game Season 2' is all set to land on Netflix on December 26, 2024, and the third season which is also the final season, will premiere in 2025.
Netflix dropped the teaser of 'Squid Game 2' with the caption, ''The real game begins'' and added, ''Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26, only on Netflix. Final Season coming 2025 (sic)''.
The teaser starts with a new group of contestants competing in a terrifying game. As they start running, they keep falling on the race track one by one. There are also red and black-clad workers standing by and observing them. One of the them says, "It's been three years. Do you want to play again?"
Watch 'Squid Game Season 2' teaser here.
Ahead of the teaser release, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the executive producer, writer and director of the thriller series, penned a heartfelt letter for all the fans across the globe.
The official synopsis of 'Squid Game 2' reads: ''Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.''
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles in Season 2. New cast includes Yim Si-wan, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Park Gyu-young, Kang Ha-neul, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Yang Dong-geun, Roh Jae-won, and Jo Yu-ri among others.