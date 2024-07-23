Earlier this month, it was announced that BTS’ Jimin would perform his new song – ‘Who’ on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ As the news went viral, fans could not contain their excitement to see the singer on this hit talk show. The singer recently appeared on the show and performed his song. The video has gone viral, and fans cannot stop gushing about his electrifying performance.
On the latest episode of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’, Jimin performed ‘Who’ from his second album – ‘Muse.’ The singer was seen in distressed denim that he had paired with a full-sleeved shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes. He let his hair fall on his face and sang the song in his signature high vocals.
Take a look at the performance here.
The performance has created a storm amongst K-pop fans. It has fetched hundreds of likes and views from fans across the globe. Reacting to the performance, one fan said, “Such a great performance! Thank you for showing Jimin and his music some love!” A second fan wrote, “Owned that stage! The superstar of our generation.” A third fan commented, “He worked so hard for us before going to the military. Thank you, baby! We love you Jimin!”
Ahead of the performance, ‘The Tonight Show’ took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some exclusive visuals from the show. Sharing the picture, they wrote, “@bts_bighit’s #Jimin returns to #FallonTonight to perform “Who” off of #Jimin_MUSE
Take a look at it here.
Jimin is presently fulfilling his mandatory military service. His upcoming album ‘Muse’ consists of seven tracks. The album also includes the fan song ‘Closer Than This.’