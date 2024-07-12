The 0:38 minute long trailer of ‘Are You Sure!?’ opens with a shot of BTS' Jimin and Jungkook chilling on a yacht as they look at the sunset. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the show will revolve around their adventures. Jimin reveals that they had been planning to make a video of their travels before starting the mandatory military duty. The trailer shows the duo enjoying a bike ride, snorkeling, kayaking, and even taking a walk down the forest.