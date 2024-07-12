BTS is one of those few bands that knows how to keep their fans entertained and hooked. The band constantly reinvents and delivers to keep the fans on their toes. Recently, the trailer of Jimin and Jungkook’s new project – ‘Are You Sure?!’ – was released. The trailer has started making waves on social media and fans cannot get enough of their camaraderie.
The 0:38 minute long trailer of ‘Are You Sure!?’ opens with a shot of BTS' Jimin and Jungkook chilling on a yacht as they look at the sunset. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the show will revolve around their adventures. Jimin reveals that they had been planning to make a video of their travels before starting the mandatory military duty. The trailer shows the duo enjoying a bike ride, snorkeling, kayaking, and even taking a walk down the forest.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Are You Sure?!’ here.
The trailer has fetched over 865K views. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “We are definitely the most spoiled fandom they are feeding us with content recently. Thank you, BTS.” A second fan commented, “BTS BEING IN MILITARY BUT STILL GIVING US CONTENT IS THE SWEETEST THING EVER.” A third fan mentioned, “I'm happy to see Jimin and Jungkook having fun like normal boys, and I'm really looking forward to watching this.”
‘Are You Sure?!’ will follow Jimin and Jungkook’s spontaneous holiday before they started their military service. Their journey begins in the US, which then takes them to Sapporo in Japan and Jeju Island in South Korea, where they engage in activities such as camping, canoeing, and taking a road trip. With eight episodes, the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 8 onwards.