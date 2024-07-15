Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024

Reports mention that Jin left for Paris on July 11 from Seoul. The flame was first lit in Olympia, Greece on April 16, 2024. It is expected to reach Paris on July 26 for the opening night of the Olympics. Approximately 10,000 torchbearers, including Jin, are taking part in the torch relay, which will cover 400 cities across France and several overseas regions as well. In past Olympics, notable torchbearers have included Muhammad Ali at the 1996 Atlanta Games and David Beckham at the 2012 London Games. Coincidentally, Jin carried the torch on Bastille Day, the French National Day.