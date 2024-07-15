Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, BTS’ Jin was selected as the torchbearer for the event. Recently, he scripted history as he carried the Olympic flame in Paris just a few weeks before the Summer Olympics. He carried the torch at the Louvre Museum as he represented the Republic of Korea. The videos from the event have gone viral on social media.
Reports mention that Jin left for Paris on July 11 from Seoul. The flame was first lit in Olympia, Greece on April 16, 2024. It is expected to reach Paris on July 26 for the opening night of the Olympics. Approximately 10,000 torchbearers, including Jin, are taking part in the torch relay, which will cover 400 cities across France and several overseas regions as well. In past Olympics, notable torchbearers have included Muhammad Ali at the 1996 Atlanta Games and David Beckham at the 2012 London Games. Coincidentally, Jin carried the torch on Bastille Day, the French National Day.
Take a look at the videos of Jin with the Olympic torch here.
The viral videos have left fans proud of Jin’s achievement. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Can’t wait to watch my favorite sports! Proud of Jin for helping kick off the Summer Olympics.” A second fan commented, “We are so extremely proud of Kim Seokjin… pls congratulate him on successfully completing his role as Olympic Games Torchbearer…the torch burned brightly for him!” A third fan mentioned, “SO PROUD OF YOU JIN…Thank you for your hard work.”
On the work front, Jin was recently discharged from his mandatory military duty. He is also set to release a solo album and a variety show this year.