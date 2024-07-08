Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: K-Pop Supergroup BTS' Jin In Line To Be South Korea's Torchbearer

The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace,” according to a statement

Jin, BTS, K-Pop, Paris Olympic Games 2024
The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea. Photo: AP
Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after recently completing his mandatory military service. (More Sports News)

The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace,” according to a statement. He finished his 18-month military service last month.

Indian men's 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas, Monday, May 6, 2024. - PTI
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: AFI Clears Air, Six Athletes Possible For Men's 4x400m Relay Team

BY PTI

Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed.

The torch relay began in April.

Jin began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. His other group members — comprised of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope — are currently serving their military duties.

A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances and dance challenges.

