K Drama

Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony

BTS' Jin has now been discharged from military duty. The singer was greeted by BTS members at the base camp.

X
Jin and BTS members at his discharge ceremony Photo: X
info_icon

After an arduous wait, the oldest member of BTS – Jin - has finally been discharged from the military. Enlisted in December 2022, the singer was seen leaving his base camp in his military uniform on June 12. He was greeted by BTS members at his discharge ceremony outside the gates of the military camp. Videos from his discharge ceremony have gone viral and it shows Kim Seok-jin having an emotional moment as he meets his band members.

In a video that has now gone viral, Jin is seen leaving his military base camp in his uniform. The singer is seen saluting as he poses for the camera. He is later joined by BTS leader RM who greets him with a bouquet. He is also seen performing their Grammy-nominated song ‘Dynamite’ on the saxophone for Jin. He reunites with J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It has been reported that Suga was unable to greet him at the military base, but he has plans to meet him later in the day.

Take a look at the videos from BTS Jin’s discharge ceremony.

The viral videos have left fans emotional. They took to social media to comment on the heartwarming dynamics shared between the BTS members. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Jimin and V hugging so warm..they are such a very best friend.” A second fan wrote, “It's namjoon with the sax for me… I love them so much. My JIN is finally home.” A third fan mentioned, “These hugs mean so much to me. If only Yoongi was there.”

Taking to their social media, BTS also shared a picture where all the band members posed with Jin in his uniform. The picture has fetched over 654K likes.

Jin also took to his WeVerse and shared his first note after discharge for his fans. He wrote, “I prepared a lot for the company Festa. I just wanted to show you my free hug idea. I think the meaning of the idea was misrepresented when I tried to make it together. There are a lot of hugs tomorrow, so please pass by as soon as possible. It's probably hard to talk, so I think it'll go smoothly if you give me a quick hug, I look forward to your kind cooperation.”

BigHit Music announced that Jin would meet a few lucky fans at a special event organized by the agency. During the event, Jin will not only participate in a meet and greet but also give out hugs. The fan meeting will be conducted in two batches, with one being streamed on Weverse for a fee.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Sensex Climbs 252.62 Points To 76,709.21 In Early Trade; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. Nepalese Woman Held At Mumbai Airport For Using Fake Passport To Travel To Hungary
  3. First Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24, Speaker To Be Elected
  4. Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Apartment In Thane
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: What Caused Turn Of The Saffron Tide In Uttar Pradesh?
Entertainment News
  1. Indira Krishna Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From 'Ramayana' Sets, Thanks Him For His 'Care, Love, And Kindness'
  2. Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Work On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Even If He Was Offered Rs 200 Crore
  3. Shilpa Saklani Opens Up On Playing 'Fierce, Unstoppable Businesswoman' In 'Parineetii'
  4. Raghu Dixit Says Sugar Is Used As Metaphor In His New Track ‘Shakkarpari’
  5. Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Super 8 Scenarios For Both Teams After T20 World Cup Match Washout
  2. Pakistan Vs Canada: Babar Azam Says Pitch Derailed PAK's Aim To Win Before 14th Over
  3. India Vs USA Key Stats, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures
  4. PAK Vs CAN, T20 WC: Babar & Co Humble Bin Zafar’s Men In Nassau County - In Pics
  5. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
World News
  1. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  2. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  3. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  4. A Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Has Hit Southwestern South Korea, Country's Weather Agency Says
  5. Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Sensex Climbs 252.62 Points To 76,709.21 In Early Trade; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Andhra, Odisha Oath-Taking Ceremony: Naidu, Majhi To Be Sworn In As CMs Today In Grand Events | Key Points
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka