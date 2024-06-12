In a video that has now gone viral, Jin is seen leaving his military base camp in his uniform. The singer is seen saluting as he poses for the camera. He is later joined by BTS leader RM who greets him with a bouquet. He is also seen performing their Grammy-nominated song ‘Dynamite’ on the saxophone for Jin. He reunites with J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It has been reported that Suga was unable to greet him at the military base, but he has plans to meet him later in the day.