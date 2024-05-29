BTS' Jin's Wootteo Makes A Comeback Ahead Of His Military Discharge, Sparks Collab Rumours With Coldplay

BTS member Jin is on the brink of completing his military service, with his discharge date just a few weeks away. Fans are already in celebratory mode, as evidenced by his name dominating all social media platforms. His impending comeback carries significance, sparking anticipation for new projects and raising hopes for the group’s anticipated full reunion in 2025.
Ahead of Jin’s military discharge, his beloved character, Wootteo, made a heart-warming comeback on social media, accompanied by a special message. This return has ignited rumours surrounding the BTS vocalist’s highly anticipated comeback. For the not versed, Jin introduced this endearing astronaut character alongside his official debut single, ‘The Astronaut.’ Following his enlistment in the military on December 13, 2022, Wootteo’s Instagram page had also gone silent.
But now as the ‘Moon’ crooner’s military discharge date draws closer, Wootteo has made a delightful return to social media, sharing a new photo on its official Instagram account accompanied by the caption, “It’s been a very long time… How are you all doing?”
In other intriguing development, fans have been observing hints of upcoming music from the popular rock band Coldplay, who are close friends with Jin. Notably, the British band changed their display picture to depict the phases of the moon, and ‘moon’ is a nickname that is closely associated with the BTS member.
Moreover, Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin has been spotted wearing attire adorned with Wootteo, and the band has carried the the character’s plushie at their own concerts, sparking excitement. Some fans have even noticed similarities between the moon featured in Wootteo’s recent post and the moon depicted in Coldplay’s concept photo, further fuelling speculations about a collaboration between the two artists, once again, following the K-Pop idol’s return from military service.
The anticipation is palpable, especially considering Jin is the only member of BTS without a solo album to date, which has increased the likelihood that the singer might debut his solo album in the latter half of the year.