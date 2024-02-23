Globally renowned band BTS continues to shatter records, despite not being active right now. The K-Pop band has now made YouTube history with their first all-English song ‘Dynamite.’
The music video of the funky, iconic song has now become the fastest K-Pop music video to reach 1.8 billion views on the music platform. Additionally, it has also become the most-viewed music video of the septet, along with making BTS the first Korean boy band to reach this milestone.
According to their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, the music video for their 2020 smash single crossed 1.8 billion views on February 23 at approximately 3:06 AM KST.
Watch the music video for ‘Dynamite’ below:
The video for ‘Dynamite’ released on August 21, 2020 at 1 PM KST. It achieved the milestone of 1.8 billion views in just over 3 years, 6 months, 1 day. This sets a new record as the music video has surpassed the previous record held by BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU,’ which took about 3 years, 7 months, and 16 days to reach the same milestone.
As for the single, BTS released this song at the peak of the pandemic. The intention behind the disco-pop song was to spread some cheer when the world was feeling down. Though the song was released for fun, it quickly became a sensation, taking over several musical charts all over. Taking inspiration from the musical beats of the 1970s, the song aims to highlight the themes of joy.
Not only that, the song marked a significant achievement for the band. ‘Dynamite’ earned BTS their first Grammy nomination under Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which also made them the first Korean act to gain recognition at the prestigious awards. The song also debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Initially released as a standalone single, ‘Dynamite’ was later included in BTS’ 2020 album, ‘BE,’ released on November 20.
As for BTS, its members – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook – are fulfilling their mandatory military duties. The band is set to make a grand comeback in June 2025.