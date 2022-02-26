Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
BTS Music Video 'Dynamite' Hits 1.4 Billion Views On YouTube

BTS' ‘Dynamite’ has become the fastest K-Pop group music video ever to reach the milestone of 1.4 billion, breaking BLACKPINK’s previous record of just over two years and five months, with ‘DDU DU DDU DU’.

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 1:08 pm

BTS' music video of their song ‘Dynamite’ crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube recently. The music video was released on August 21, 2020, but it took over one year and six months to reach this milestone.

‘Dynamite’ has become the fastest K-Pop group music video to reach this milestone. With this, they've broken BLACKPINK’s previous record of just over two years and five months, with ‘DDU DU DDU DU’. BTS has also become the only Korean artist to cross over 1.4 billion views with three different music videos, following the group’s videos for ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘DNA’.

BTS’ first English track ‘Dynamite’ gathered over 3 million viewers during its premiere. The music video also set new Guinness World Records for becoming the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views after only 20 minutes of release, and the most-viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours, earning 101.1 million views.

BTS has also become the first number 1 single in the US, and the first all-South Korean act in the music chart’s history to debut at number 1. In 2020, Billboard revealed that ‘Dynamite’ was the number 1 selling single in the US and only the song crossed over million downloads. BTS became the first K-Pop band to perform their own song at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards where they performed ‘Dynamite’.

