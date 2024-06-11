“We are excited to bring you the news of Jin’s upcoming military discharge. Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Please note that the discharge day is reserved for miitary personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of Jin’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts,” the agency said in a statement issued on Weverse on June 11.