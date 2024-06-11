Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is a day away from officially completing his mandatory military duties. The singer, who enlisted in December 2022, is set to be discharged from his military training on Wednesday, June 12, and fans are eager to welcome him back.
As per various reports, it has been stated that his fellow BTS members — RM, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have officially applied for a day off at their respective camps to reunite and celebrate Jin’s military completion in a private setting in Seoul.
Ahead of Jin’s discharge, the band’s agency, BigHit Music, issued a note to fans and requested them to not crowd to the military base camp.
“We are excited to bring you the news of Jin’s upcoming military discharge. Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Please note that the discharge day is reserved for miitary personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of Jin’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts,” the agency said in a statement issued on Weverse on June 11.
The agency further went on to express gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and love for not only ‘The Astronaut’ crooner, but also for all the other members of BTS.
Additionally, as previously reported, Jin will be hosting a special event at Jamsil Sports Complex, Seoul, on June 13, to celebrate the band’s 11th debut anniversary. While the 31-year-old sensation will be holding a hug-and-greet event with 1,000 lucky ARMYs in the first half of the 3-hour-long event, the latter half will feature him performing live for his fans at this year’s BTS FESTA.