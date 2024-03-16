Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Chae Seo-jin Announces Marriage Plans, BTS' V Drops New Solo Single And More

The spotlight shines on noteworthy individuals making headlines across the world. From the ‘Melting Me Softly’ actress Chae Seo-jin announcing her plans to get married to a non-celebrity to BTS’ member V releasing his first solo project since enlisting in the military, we have you covered.
Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.
SEVENTEEN Makes History; Becomes 1st K-Pop Group To Headline Glastonbury Festival
SEVENTEEN has joined the star-studded roster of performers for Glastonbury Festival 2024 in Europe. Making history as the first K-Pop group to grace the music festival, SEVENTEEN is set to captivate audiences at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England. The Glastonbury Festival will be spanning five days from June 26 to 30. This announcement comes hot on the heels of the band’s confirmation as headliners for Lollapalooza 2024, scheduled for September 7 to 8 at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin. With these performances, the band continues to solidify their status on an international level.
Chae Seo-jin To Tie The Knot Next Month
‘Coffee, Do Me a Favor’ actress Chae Seo-jin is ready to walk down the aisle with a non-celebrity partner. Her agency, Ghost Studio, passed a statement on March 14 making the joyful announcement. “Chae Seo-jin met a precious person whom she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they will tie the knot on April 7. The groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, and as per the wish of the two, who want to focus on each other as [the wedding] will be a precious moment that happens only once in a lifetime, their wedding ceremony will be held privately somewhere in Seoul with their families and close acquaintances in attendance.”
O Yeong-su Found Guilty, Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison
Oh Yeong-su, renowned for his role in ‘Squid Game,’ has been handed a probation sentence in his first trial. The Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, on March 15, sentenced the Emmy-winning actor to an eight-month prison term, which has to be served with a two-year probation period. Not only that, the court also mandated him to undergo a 40-hour sexual violence prevention program. Following the sentencing hearing, when asked by a reporter if he would appeal, Oh Yeong-su briefly said “Yes.” The case was filed by a woman who claimed that the veteran actor engaged in inappropriate physical contact and kissing her on the cheek back in 2017.
Song Kang Announces Last Project Before Military Enlistment
Song Kang is set to take on the role of a storyteller for Mnet’s highly-anticipated girl group survival show, ‘I-LAND2: N/a.’ While the first season of the show gave birth to ENHYPEN in 2020 through collaboration with HYBE, the upcoming season will be a joint venture with veteran YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his agency THEBLACKLABEL. Expressing his enthusiasm, the actor stated, “I’m happy to be a part of the start of the journey in which a new artist is born as the Storyteller of ‘I-LAND.’ I will do my best to deliver a new story to viewers.” The show is slated to premiere on April 18, promising the arrival of a new girl group in the K-Pop scene.
BTS: j-hope And SUGA's Documentary Trailers, V's Solo Single
On March 13, SUGA unveiled the main trailer for his upcoming film ‘Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE.’ The captivating trailer showcases highlights from the rapper’s “‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL” encore concert, offering a glimpse into his thought-process and mindset as he takes the stage, along with special appearances by fellow BTS members. The film will hit theatres all across the world on April 10 and 13.
On March 14, j-hope dropped the trailer for his docu-series titled ‘HOPE ON THE STREET.’ The docu-series is poised to take viewers on a journey to understand how much dancing means to the rapper. It will show j-hope travelling different cities all over the world and meeting other dancers. ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ will premiere on March 28 on Amazon Prime Video.
And finally, on March 15, the band’s singer V released his new solo single ‘FRI(END)S’ alongside a captivating music video, which features British actress Ruby Sear. The song has already broken the record for most global #1’s on iTunes this year so far, surpassing Ariana Grande’s ‘yes, and?’