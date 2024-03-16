Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Chae Seo-jin Announces Marriage Plans, BTS' V Drops New Solo Single And More

‘Coffee, Do Me a Favor’ actress Chae Seo-jin is ready to walk down the aisle with a non-celebrity partner. Her agency, Ghost Studio, passed a statement on March 14 making the joyful announcement. “Chae Seo-jin met a precious person whom she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they will tie the knot on April 7. The groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, and as per the wish of the two, who want to focus on each other as [the wedding] will be a precious moment that happens only once in a lifetime, their wedding ceremony will be held privately somewhere in Seoul with their families and close acquaintances in attendance.”