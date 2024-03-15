BTS' V Drops New Solo Single 'FRI(END)S': All You Need To Know About His Music Video Co-Star, Ruby Sear

BTS’ V has officially unveiled his much-awaited first project after military enlistment: a new solo single titled ‘FRI(END)S.’
Dropped on Friday, March 15 at 1 PM KST, the R&B-infused song is an all-English track. It comes after V’s debut EP ‘Layover,’ which the K-Pop sensation released just a few months before commencing his military services. V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had earlier confirmed that he had “prepared a lot of things” for the 18-month period that he will be away fulfilling his military duties.
The BTS member first announced ‘FRI(END)S’ on social media on March 3, followed by dropping a series of concept photos and teaser videos leading up to the single’s release. “The track, rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics,” read a statement from BigHit Music.
Advertisement
Along with the song, the music video was also released. Releasing days after V’s collaboration with IU for an amazing story-like performance in the latter’s ‘Love Wins All’ music video, his latest collaboration has been equally as enchanting, but this time, with a new co-star. So, who is she?
Ruby Sear is 23 years of age, and is a budding artist and the daughter of renowned TV presenter Juliet Sear.
Ruby recently landed her breakout role as a recurring character in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’ alongside Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, for which she has been garnering tremendous reviews. She also starred in a short 2015 film ‘Released from Fear: A Restorative Justice Story.’ Not only that, she also has writing credits for ‘When Fate Calls’ and ‘Code-Switching,’ the latter which she directed as well. But this isn’t the first time Sear is starring in a music video; she was also seen in glaive’s 2022 music video for ‘three wheels and it still drives!’
Advertisement
As she’s just starting her journey, Ruby Sear currently has 30K followers on Instagram. However, her follower count is expected to grow significantly due to her breakthrough with the aforementioned Netflix series as well as an introduction to the K-Pop world.
‘FRI(END)S’ is available to stream on all music platforms now!