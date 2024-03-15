BTS' V Drops New Solo Single 'FRI(END)S': All You Need To Know About His Music Video Co-Star, Ruby Sear

Ruby recently landed her breakout role as a recurring character in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’ alongside Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, for which she has been garnering tremendous reviews. She also starred in a short 2015 film ‘Released from Fear: A Restorative Justice Story.’ Not only that, she also has writing credits for ‘When Fate Calls’ and ‘Code-Switching,’ the latter which she directed as well. But this isn’t the first time Sear is starring in a music video; she was also seen in glaive’s 2022 music video for ‘three wheels and it still drives!’