K-Pop idol IU has recently made her much-awaited comeback with a new track 'Love wins all,' on January 24. The music video of the highly-emotional song features BTS' V and is filmed by 'Concrete Utopia' director Um Tae-hwa.
IU's Song 'Love Wins All' Gets A Certified All-Kill Status; Becomes First Song Of 2024 To Achieve This Feat
The recently released track 'Love wins all,' sung by IU, has achieved an 'All-Kill' status in South Korea.
Now, on January 28 at 10:30 AM KST, Instiz’s iChart officially announced that 'Love wins all' has achieved a certified 'All-Kill' status within four days of its release, making it the first song of the new year to get this achievement.
IU's pre-release single has achieved remarkable success, propelling her to new heights in her reputation ranking, as evidenced by the recently released January list. The acclaimed 'Lilac' singer's song is currently making waves and is trending on various streaming platforms.
For those not familiar, in the South Korean music industry, achieving a certified All-Kill status is a significant accomplishment. This recognition signifies that a song has simultaneously secured the top position on various streaming platforms, encompassing real-time, daily, and weekly components of iChart. A song receives a certified All-Kill when it reaches the No.1 spot on Melon's daily and Top 100 charts, Genie and Bugs' daily and real-time charts, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart. The ultimate achievement is a perfect All-Kill status, which includes dominating iChart’s weekly chart as well, and it remains to be seen whether IU's single will top or not.
Although V has a crucial part in carrying forward the narrative in the music video, he will not be benefitting from the song's success because he didn't feature on the song. However, it cannot be denied that the 'Love Me Again' crooner played a significant role in transforming the song into the biggest hit of 2024 so far. The music video features both artists in visually striking, aesthetic cinematic scenes, striving to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.
Fans are celebrating this big achievement for IU. One wrote, "of course 'Love wins all' wins all charts, queen IU." While another commented, "Deserve more recognition! Great song! IU voice is so good."
On the flip side, the K-Pop singer will be embarking on a giant tour all across the world. However, any updates on her upcoming album are yet to be announced.