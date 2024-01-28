IU's Song 'Love Wins All' Gets A Certified All-Kill Status; Becomes First Song Of 2024 To Achieve This Feat

For those not familiar, in the South Korean music industry, achieving a certified All-Kill status is a significant accomplishment. This recognition signifies that a song has simultaneously secured the top position on various streaming platforms, encompassing real-time, daily, and weekly components of iChart. A song receives a certified All-Kill when it reaches the No.1 spot on Melon's daily and Top 100 charts, Genie and Bugs' daily and real-time charts, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart. The ultimate achievement is a perfect All-Kill status, which includes dominating iChart’s weekly chart as well, and it remains to be seen whether IU's single will top or not.