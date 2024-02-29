‘The Gentlemen’: Daniel Ings, Kaya Scodelario, Theo James Comes Together For The LA Premiere – View Pics

The whole cast and crew of ‘The Gentlemen’ came down together to the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles for a premiere of the new film on Netflix. Daniel Ings, Kaya Scodelario and Theo James and many others were seen posing for the shutterbugs at the gala event. Everyone was so happy as the film has been garnering a lot of positive press. Fans even in India are excited and want to watch the film as soon as it hits Netflix India. It’s definitely turning out to be one of the most looked-forward-to films for the coming month.

So, without further ado, here are a few glimpses from ‘The Gentlemen’ film premiere in Los Angeles: