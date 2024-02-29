Art & Entertainment

‘The Gentlemen’: Daniel Ings, Kaya Scodelario, Theo James Comes Together For The LA Premiere – View Pics

The who’s who of the showbiz world came in to attend the grandest premiere of the season. Here are a few glimpses from ‘The Gentlemen’ premiere in Los Angeles.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Chris Pizzello
The whole cast and crew of ‘The Gentlemen’ came down together to the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles for a premiere of the new film on Netflix. Daniel Ings, Kaya Scodelario and Theo James and many others were seen posing for the shutterbugs at the gala event. Everyone was so happy as the film has been garnering a lot of positive press. Fans even in India are excited and want to watch the film as soon as it hits Netflix India. It’s definitely turning out to be one of the most looked-forward-to films for the coming month.

So, without further ado, here are a few glimpses from ‘The Gentlemen’ film premiere in Los Angeles:

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kaya Scodelario, left, and Theo James, cast members in ‘The Gentlemen’, pose together at a photo call for the Netflix film, at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Chris Pizzello
Daniel Ings, left, and Theo James, cast members in ‘The Gentlemen’, pose together at a photo call for the Netflix film, at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kaya Scodelario, a cast member in ‘The Gentlemen’, poses at a photo call for the Netflix film, at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Chris Pizzello
From left, Daniel Ings, Kaya Scodelario and Theo James, cast members in ‘The Gentlemen’, pose together at a photo call for the Netflix film at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kaya Scodelario, a cast member in ‘The Gentlemen’, poses at a photo call for the Netflix film, at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Chris Pizzello
Daniel Ings, a cast member in ‘The Gentlemen’, poses at a photo call for the Netflix film, at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

