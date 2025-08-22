Korean dramas to watch on OTT

My Troublesome Star - August 18 (Viu and Viki)

The rom-com K-drama series stars Uhm Jung-hwa and Song Seung-heon in the lead roles. The story revolves around a top Korean actress who wakes up as an ordinary woman after she mysteriously disappears post-winning a top award in her youth. 25 years later, she returns with her memory loss and wants to get back her lost identity and fame. She receives help from a detective and lives her new life. There is also a love angle in it. The show also stars Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan, Jang Da Ah and Lee Min Jae.