This week is an exciting one for the K-Drama fans. The new Korean dramas are all set to captivate with their storytelling, thrilling mysteries, action and romance. OTT platforms like Netflix and Disney+ have some fresh and engaging Korean content for viewers.
This week’s titles include Aema, Twelve, My Troublesome Star, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and enjoy these best K-dramas on OTT this weekend.
Korean dramas to watch on OTT
My Troublesome Star - August 18 (Viu and Viki)
The rom-com K-drama series stars Uhm Jung-hwa and Song Seung-heon in the lead roles. The story revolves around a top Korean actress who wakes up as an ordinary woman after she mysteriously disappears post-winning a top award in her youth. 25 years later, she returns with her memory loss and wants to get back her lost identity and fame. She receives help from a detective and lives her new life. There is also a love angle in it. The show also stars Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan, Jang Da Ah and Lee Min Jae.
Aema - August 22 (Netflix)
Set against the backdrop of 1980s Chungmuro, the historical comedy drama is about South Korea's booming film industry during the production of Madame Aema (1982), the cult and controversial film of that era. It will show the glitz and gritty film industry and how two competitive actresses: a successful star and a breakout rookie, fight to break the patriarchal shackles of the male-dominated movie industry while shooting the iconic film. Aema stars Lee Ha Nee, Bang Hyo Rin, Jin Seon Kyu and Cho Hyun Chul in pivotal roles.
Twelve - August 23 (Disney+)
The action fantasy series is inspired by the 12 animals of the Eastern zodiac. It tells the story of 12 guardian angels who live on Earth as humans and protect humanity from evil spirits. They need more power to protect humans when the evil forces come out from the gates of Hell. The series dives deeper into Korean mythology, with epic battles between the angels and the dark forces. The supernatural thriller stars Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, Regina Lei and Kim Chan Hyung.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty - August 23 (Netflix)
This fantasy rom-com show revolves around an award-winning chef who time-travels to the Joseon Era and confronts the tyrant king, who is very particular about food. She becomes the hostage of the palace and has to use her culinary expertise to save herself. Will she be able to unravel the taste buds of the king and win his heart?
The show is headlined by Lee Chae-min and Im Yoon-ah.