OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (August 18-24): Peacemaker Season 2, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Nobody 2 And More

From Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's romantic comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii, John Cena starrer Peacemaker Season 2, to period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Fahadh Faasil's Mareesan, and Nobody 2, this week is lined up with interesting shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
Top 5 OTT releases of this week
Hari Hara Veera Mallu - August 20 (Prime Video)
Led by Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu drama is set in the 17th century, and it revolves around fictional legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who revolts against the Mughal army and empire. He heads to Delhi from Golconda in search of the Koh-i-Noor. The Lal Qila (Red Fort) is ruled by Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol).
Directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, the film also starred Nidhhi Agerwal.
Peacemaker Season 2 - August 22 (JioHotstar)
John Cena starrer DC Studios series also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. It has been created by James Gunn and will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. It is set after the events of Superman (2025), where Chris Smith/Peacemaker gets a device that grants him access to alternate universes.
Maareesan - August 22 (Netflix)
The Tamil-language comedy thriller stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer. It is written by V Krishna Moorthy and directed by Sudheesh Sankar. The story revolves around an Alzheimer’s patient, Velayudham (Vadivelu), embarking on a journey with a thief, named Dhaya (Faasil). Vadivelu wants to go to a friend’s place in Thiruvannamalai, and Fahad's character offers to drop him off on his motorcycle. As both embark on the journey, there come several twists and turns and their lives change forever.
Thalaivan Thalaivii - August 22 (Amazon Prime Video)
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer revolves around a rural couple who have marital quarrels and how their conflict adds to the narrative. The film explores gender roles, husband-wife dynamics and survival within a marriage.
Maa - August 22 (Netflix)
Directed by Chhorii fame, Vishal Furia, Maa is a mythological horror thriller. Kajol plays Ambika, a fearless mother who can go to any length to protect her daughter from supernatural forces.
Apart from Kajol, Maa also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma.
Here are some other releases you can watch this week
Rivers of Fate - Netflix
Fall for Me - Netflix
Gold Rush Gang- Netflix
Hostage - Netflix
Abandoned Man - Netflix
Aema- Netflix
The Alto Knights - JioHotstar
Aamar Boss - ZEE5
Theatrical releases of this week
Nobody 2 - August 22
The sequel to the 2021 film, Hutch Mansell wants a better relationship with his family. His vacation with family goes kaput as he is targeted by a corrupt cop, a crime boss, and a theme-park operator. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the film stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and RZA.
Thalavara - August 22
The story revolves around Jyothish, who is mocked for his vitiligo, and finds love in a small town. He has big dreams and doesn't let his condition get his way. Directed by Akhil Anilkumar, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Revathi Sharma, Ashokan, Sarath Sabha, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan.
Bring Her Back - August 22
This supernatural psychological horror film revolves around Andy and Piper, who are left with their foster mother, Laura, after the death of their father. The siblings suspect Laura, who lost her daughter, as she performs an occult ritual. Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the film stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally Hawkins, and Sally-Anne Upton.
Paradha - August 22
The social drama stars Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in the lead roles, and is directed by Praveen Kandregula. The story revolves around a village woman named Subbu who wears a veil and how her life changes after she goes on a trekking journey, which gives a fresh perspective to her life. On her return, the villagers stand against her and call her presence a ‘curse’ for the village, leading her to challenge the societal norms.