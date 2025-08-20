OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (August 18-24): Peacemaker Season 2, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Nobody 2 And More

OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (August 18-24): Have a look at the shows and movies releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. Also, there are a few theatrical releases.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week
OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (August 18-24) Photo: X
info_icon

From Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's romantic comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii, John Cena starrer Peacemaker Season 2, to period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Fahadh Faasil's Mareesan, and Nobody 2, this week is lined up with interesting shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.

Have a look at the new OTT and theatrical releases of this week (August 18-24, 2025)

Top 5 OTT releases of this week

Hari Hara Veera Mallu - August 20 (Prime Video)

Led by Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu drama is set in the 17th century, and it revolves around fictional legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who revolts against the Mughal army and empire. He heads to Delhi from Golconda in search of the Koh-i-Noor. The Lal Qila (Red Fort) is ruled by Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol).

Directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, the film also starred Nidhhi Agerwal.

Peacemaker Season 2 - August 22 (JioHotstar)

John Cena starrer DC Studios series also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. It has been created by James Gunn and will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. It is set after the events of Superman (2025), where Chris Smith/Peacemaker gets a device that grants him access to alternate universes.

Maareesan - August 22 (Netflix)

The Tamil-language comedy thriller stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer. It is written by V Krishna Moorthy and directed by Sudheesh Sankar. The story revolves around an Alzheimer’s patient, Velayudham (Vadivelu), embarking on a journey with a thief, named Dhaya (Faasil). Vadivelu wants to go to a friend’s place in Thiruvannamalai, and Fahad's character offers to drop him off on his motorcycle. As both embark on the journey, there come several twists and turns and their lives change forever.

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in Maareesan 2025 - IMDB
Maareesan Movie Review| Road Trip Derailed By Clumsy Vigilante Drama

BY Lalita Iyer

Thalaivan Thalaivii - August 22 (Amazon Prime Video)

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer revolves around a rural couple who have marital quarrels and how their conflict adds to the narrative. The film explores gender roles, husband-wife dynamics and survival within a marriage.

Maa - August 22 (Netflix)

Directed by Chhorii fame, Vishal Furia, Maa is a mythological horror thriller. Kajol plays Ambika, a fearless mother who can go to any length to protect her daughter from supernatural forces.

Apart from Kajol, Maa also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma.

Maa Still - Youtube
Maa Review | A Striking Portrait Of Female Rage That Gets In Its Own Way

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Here are some other releases you can watch this week

Rivers of Fate - Netflix

Fall for Me - Netflix

Gold Rush Gang- Netflix

Hostage - Netflix

Abandoned Man - Netflix

Aema- Netflix

The Alto Knights - JioHotstar

Invasion Season 3 - Apple TV+

Aamar Boss - ZEE5

Theatrical releases of this week

Nobody 2 - August 22

The sequel to the 2021 film, Hutch Mansell wants a better relationship with his family. His vacation with family goes kaput as he is targeted by a corrupt cop, a crime boss, and a theme-park operator. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the film stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and RZA.

Thalavara - August 22

The story revolves around Jyothish, who is mocked for his vitiligo, and finds love in a small town. He has big dreams and doesn't let his condition get his way. Directed by Akhil Anilkumar, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Revathi Sharma, Ashokan, Sarath Sabha, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan.

Bring Her Back - August 22

This supernatural psychological horror film revolves around Andy and Piper, who are left with their foster mother, Laura, after the death of their father. The siblings suspect Laura, who lost her daughter, as she performs an occult ritual. Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the film stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally Hawkins, and Sally-Anne Upton.

Paradha - August 22

The social drama stars Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in the lead roles, and is directed by Praveen Kandregula. The story revolves around a village woman named Subbu who wears a veil and how her life changes after she goes on a trekking journey, which gives a fresh perspective to her life. On her return, the villagers stand against her and call her presence a ‘curse’ for the village, leading her to challenge the societal norms.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade