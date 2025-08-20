OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (August 18-24): Peacemaker Season 2, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Nobody 2 And More

Maareesan - August 22 (Netflix)

The Tamil-language comedy thriller stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer. It is written by V Krishna Moorthy and directed by Sudheesh Sankar. The story revolves around an Alzheimer’s patient, Velayudham (Vadivelu), embarking on a journey with a thief, named Dhaya (Faasil). Vadivelu wants to go to a friend’s place in Thiruvannamalai, and Fahad's character offers to drop him off on his motorcycle. As both embark on the journey, there come several twists and turns and their lives change forever.