BTS Leader Namjoon Surprises Fans With New Look On 31st Birthday; Donates 200 Million Won To Hospitals

BTS Namjoon gives peek at his birthday menu

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Namjoon shared his cool look with the BTS Army. Namjoon gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration by sharing the menu that included small bites, summer squash noodles and roasted sesame tofu. "Happy Birthday" was written at the top of the page, and RM shared it with a kissing face emoji. He also shared photos of himself driving around in his car. They showed banners wishing him on his birthday and messages on buses for him.