BTS Leader Namjoon Surprises Fans With New Look On 31st Birthday; Donates 200 Million Won To Hospitals

BTS member RM (Kim Namjoon) marked his 31st birthday with a new hairdo and donated 200 million won to medical centres.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon birthday
BTS leader Kim Namjoon debuts with blonde look on birthday Photo: Instagram/RM
Summary
  • BTS leader Kim Namjoon has donated 100 million won each to Seoul Asan Medical Centre and Korea University Medical Centre on his 31st birthday

  • This responsible gesture has won hearts of the BTS Army

  • The South Korean rapper surprised his fans with his new blonde look

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon turned a year older on Friday (September 12. Birthday wishes are pouring in for BTS RM from all across the world. On the special occasion, the South Korean rapper and songwriter surprised his fans with his new look. He marked his 31st birthday with a blonde look.

BTS Namjoon gives peek at his birthday menu

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Namjoon shared his cool look with the BTS Army. Namjoon gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration by sharing the menu that included small bites, summer squash noodles and roasted sesame tofu. "Happy Birthday" was written at the top of the page, and RM shared it with a kissing face emoji. He also shared photos of himself driving around in his car. They showed banners wishing him on his birthday and messages on buses for him.

BTS Kim Namjoons post
BTS Kim Namjoon's post Photo: Instagram/RM
BTS Namjoon's new look

Namjoon shared a selfie in a blonde hairdo. He was seen in a white vest. Sharing his two-tier purple birthday cake, wrote, "Thank you. I miss you all." "Happy Birthday, RM. Let's stay healthy" was written on the cake, with candles on it.

Namjoon makes donation

As reported by Chosun.com, Namjoon donated 200 million won to domestic hospitals on his birthday. A medical community source said that Namjoon donated 100 million won each to Asan Medical Centre in Seoul and Korea University Medical Centre to aid medical progress in South Korea.

Namjoon said that he donated with a "hope of participating in something meaningful" on his birthday. "I hope this donation can provide even a small help to patients who are suffering due to economic difficulties despite needing treatment," he said.

For the unversed, Namjoon donates every year on his birthday as a responsible gesture. In 2021 and 2022, he donated to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage. In 2023, he donated to the Korean Society of Legal Medicine. In 2024, he continued his tradition of philanthropy by donating 100 million won to participate in the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Campaign to Thank Uniformed Workers.

