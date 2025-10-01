Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

Song Kang is considering being part of the K-drama Four Hands as his first project post-military service.

Song Kang
Song Kang discharged from mandatory military service Photo: Instagram/Song Kang
  • Actor Song Kang has returned to civilian life after completing his military service

  • The Korean actor was discharged from the service on October 1, 2025

  • As per his agency, he is currently considering a role in the upcoming drama Four Hands

South Korean actor Song Kang completed his mandatory 18-month military service on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The actor, best known for his roles in popular Korean dramas such as My Demon and Sweet Home, was reportedly discharged from his base in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, earlier today. Kang enlisted in the military service on April 2, 2024. Military discharges are often celebrated as major events among fans, but the actor opted for a low-key affair.

During his service in the military, the 31-year-old actor made an appearance in the Ministry of National Defence's public campaign video for the "Defence Help Call" program. He also shared pictures of himself with BTS V while serving in the military.

Song Kang's work continued, as he starred in Netflix K-drama Sweet Home Season 3, where he reprised his role as Cha Hyun Soo, and made a special cameo appearance in the film The Escape. Now, as he has been discharged from the military, he will resume his acting.

According to his agency, Namoo Actors, Song is reviewing an offer in the upcoming musical drama Four Hands. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The project revolves around love, friendship, and competition among youths at an arts high school. Kang reportedly has been offered the role of a piano prodigy in the upcoming K-drama.

Kang made his acting debut in 2017 with the tvN romantic comedy television series The Liar and His Lover. The same year, he starred in Man in the Kitchen. When the Devil Calls Your Name, Love Alarm, Nevertheless, My Demon, Navillera, Forecasting Love and Weather, and the Sweet Home series, among others, are some of his notable works.

He also appeared in the music videos: Sweet Summer Night, Love Story and Call Me Back.

