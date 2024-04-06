'Grew Up So Well': Fans React As Song Kang's First-Look In Military Uniform Goes Viral

Song Kang enlisted in the military at the start of this month and if you thought you’d have to wait a while to see him in a military uniform, you’re in for a surprise.
On April 6, a photo of the ‘My Demon’ actor in his uniform captured everyone’s attention. He’s seen posing with a strong expression, saluting, with fellow soldiers from his camp as part of a group photo. Interestingly, this marks the first update on the actor since he began his military service on April 2.
The photo has caught the attention of the entire K-Drama community, especially his fans, who had eagerly been waiting for an update from the actor.
Take a look here:
Fans have taken to their social media handles to repost the photo, and have expressed their wishes for him to return safely and serve well. One wrote, “omg my love.” Another said, “my man Song Kang grew up so well.” Another said, “our soldier Song Kang.” “I miss him so much,” exclaimed one more.
In case you’re unaware, every able-bodied South Korean man has to mandatorily enlist in the military and serve for a span of 18-21 months. The actor enlisted on April 2 as an active-duty soldier and is expected to be discharged sometime next year. An official discharge date is expected to be known towards the end of this year.
Ahead of his enlistment, the ‘Nevertheless’ actor took to his Instagram to show-off his military haircut and soon after, penned a heartfelt note for his fans, promising them that he will come back soon and healthily.
On the professional front, Song Kang was most recently seen in ‘My Demon,’ which ended up becoming one of the biggest K-Drama hits of last year. He will next be seen in ‘Sweet Home 3,’ for which he wrapped up filming months ago, and is expected to air during the summer of this year.