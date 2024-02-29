On the professional front, the 29-year-old actor was most recently seen in the highly-applauded drama ‘My Demon,’ where he starred opposite Kim Yoo-jung. Following that, he featured in the second season of the Netflix original series ‘Sweet Home,’ alongside Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Si-young, and Lee Jin-uk. The third season of the same show will be released during the time he will be actively fulfilling his mandatory military duties. With the filming of the zombie drama wrapped last year, it is slated to have a release in the summer of this year.