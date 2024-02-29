Popular actor Song Kang is all set to embark on a new chapter in his life. It has been officially announced that the ‘My Demon’ star will be enlisting in the South Korean Army.
For those unfamiliar, all able-bodied, healthy South Korean men are required to serve in the military for approximately 18 to 22 months as a means of national defence due to the conflicts and tensions with their neighbour, North Korea.
On February 29, the agency representing him, Namoo Actors, issued a statement providing details about his mandatory military service enlistment. This announcement follows various reports of his conscription notice in January 2024. As per the announcement, the actor is scheduled to commence his military service on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
The agency’s statement reads, “Hello, this is Namoo Actors. We express deep gratitude to the fans who always show love for actor Song Kang, and this is a notice regarding Song Kang’s enlistment. Song Kang will be enlisting as an active duty soldier of the [Republic of Korea] Army on Tuesday, April 2.”
Advising fans against crowding the military site, the statement additionally stated, “There will be no official events held when he enters the recruit training center, and he will be enlisting privately to prevent safety accidents due to congestion on site, so we ask for your understanding. We ask for the warm love and support of many people in order for Song Kang to return in good health with greater maturity after diligently completing his mandatory service. Thank you.”
On the professional front, the 29-year-old actor was most recently seen in the highly-applauded drama ‘My Demon,’ where he starred opposite Kim Yoo-jung. Following that, he featured in the second season of the Netflix original series ‘Sweet Home,’ alongside Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Si-young, and Lee Jin-uk. The third season of the same show will be released during the time he will be actively fulfilling his mandatory military duties. With the filming of the zombie drama wrapped last year, it is slated to have a release in the summer of this year.