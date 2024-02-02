One of Netflix’s finest supernatural zombie series, ‘Sweet Home,’ is back again. The streaming platform has unveiled an exclusive sneak peek at its forthcoming third season. Promising a new narrative following the losses in Season 1 & 2, the upcoming season will see the remaining residents of the Green Home apartment forging new alliances as they continue the battle for survival against monsters and confront their own inner demons in the outside world.
Netflix Releases 'Sweet Home 3' Teaser; Song Kang, Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun Back In Action To Fight More Monsters
Netflix Korea has unveiled an exclusive first-look at the upcoming season of the much-loved supernatural series 'Sweet Home.'
Netflix Korea dropped a trailer of the list of upcoming releases in 2024, of which ‘Sweet Home 3’ is a part of. Take a look at the exciting new teaser.
While it’s unknown how the story would eventually unfold following the events of Season 2, Season 3 does hold the potential for exploring the zombies’ origins, motives, and the residents’ vulnerabilities in greater depth. This first look seemingly hints at even more intense action, more psychological intricacies, and more monsters!
The teaser features Song Kang, Go Min-si, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young back in action, in their full-form. The highly anticipated drama franchise boasts a star-studded cast that has garnered its own fanbase. Notably, Season 2, which was released in December 2023, did not include Lee Do-hyun. But, the preview brought joy to fans and viewers because he’s back in Season 3, reprising his role as Lee Eun-hyeok.
The latest preview of the upcoming season has stirred excitement among fans. A user wrote, “Lee do hyun left all these shows and movies in the back room, it’s like he never left to go to the military.” Another wrote, “LEE EUNHYUK IS OFFICIALLY BACK IN SEASON 3!!! Another lee dohyun project in 2024 yayyy!!!” Another chimed in and stated, “They are so back!!”
Filming for Season 3 concluded in March 2023. With Song Kang set to enlist in the military, fans can anticipate the release of the new season by mid-summer or the third quarter of 2024. Official release date will be announced anytime soon.