Song Kang Pens A Heartfelt Note For His Fans Ahead Of Military Enlistment, Promises To Be Back

The day before his military enlistment, popular K-Drama actor Song Kang took to his social media to express his sentiments to fans. On April 1, the ‘My Demon’ actor posted a handwritten letter on his official fan cafe, addressing his fans, Songpyeon (the actor’s fandom name).
The actor began by saying, “As you may have seen in news articles, I’m finally going!”
Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “To my Songpyeon who have loved me since my debut in 2017 and thereafter! I always feel like I exist because of all of you. I think I am who I am because you are always there. So many memories and years are passing by like a flash these days. Lately I’ve been writing gratitude notes before I go to bed. There are so many things that I feel grateful to Songpyeon for. I am so thankful that you filled my 20s with meaningful times including birthdays, anniversaries, fan meetings, etc.”
Advertisement
The ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ star further went on to say, “I won’t be by your side for a while, but time will return quickly. I hope to greet you in person again then with a grateful and healthy heart. When that time comes, I hope to see you happier than you are now.”
Further elaborating on what he wishes to accomplish while he’s fulfilling his military duties, he continued, “There are many things I want to do when I join the military, and one of them is learning a new language. I’m not going to let the year and a half go to waste. I hope that Songpyeon will also spend the times in a meaningful way, doing what you want to do and finding yourselves.”
Advertisement
“The meaning of Songpyeon is Song Kang + Pyeon (referring to being by one’s side in Korean) for fans, which is a very meaningful name, so I will always be there, with us thinking of each other! I will come back in good health, safely, and happily! I love you Songpyeon! I always do,” he concluded on a heart-warming note.
As previously reported, Song Kang will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean Army on April 2. On the work front, he will be taking on the role of a storyteller in ‘I-Land 2,’ for which he shot recently. Additionally, the actor filmed ‘Sweet Home 3’ before his enlistment, and the Netflix series is slated for a release in the second quarter of this year.