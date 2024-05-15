K Drama

Cannes Film Festival: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' To Song Kang-ho's 'Broker', Koreans Who Have Earned Accolades Over The Years

Here's a list of South Koreans that have won awards at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Koreans at Cannes Film Festival Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As the Cannes Film Festival continues, attention is drawn to past achievements. South Korean cinema has captivated audiences all over the world with its compelling narratives, stellar performances, and remarkable storytelling. Over the years, many films, hailing from the South East Asian country, have garnered recognition at this esteemed film festival, along with accolades. Let’s have a look at which noteworthy movies have left an indelible mark.

1. ‘Painted Fire’

In 2002, Im Kwon-taek, often hailed as ‘the father of Korean cinema,’ took home the Best Director Award and secured the country’s first-ever trophy from Cannes with ‘Painted Fire.’

2. ‘Oldboy’

Park Chan-wook’s psychological thriller received widespread critical acclaim and international recognition, notably winning the Grand Prize, the second highest honour at Cannes in 2004.

3. ‘Secret Sunshine’

At the 60th edition in 2007, Jeon Do-yeon received the Best Actress Award for her performance in ‘Secret Sunshine,’ directed by Lee Chang-dong, making her the first Korean actress to win an acting award at the esteemed festival.

4. ‘Thirst’

In 2009, Park Chan-wook bagged yet another accolade at the film festival. But this time, it was with the horror movie ‘Thirst,’ which received the Jury Prize.

5. ‘Poetry’

After participating as a jury member at the 62nd edition of the festival, Lee Chang-dong walked away with the Best Screenplay Award the following year for ‘Poetry’ in 2010.

6. ‘Safe’

At the 66th edition in 2013, Moon Byoung-gon’s film ‘Safe’ won the Best Short Film Award, which is the highest prize given to a short film at the festival.

7. ‘Parasite’

Bong Joon-ho’s film won the highest prize, Palme d’Or, at the 2019 edition, becoming the first Korean film to achieve the feat. It also became part of an illustrious list of films that have won both the Palme d’Or and the Academy Award for Best Picture in the same year, alongside classics like Billy Wilder’s ‘The Lost Weekend’ (1946) and Delbert Mann’s ‘Marty’ (1955).

8. ‘Decision To Leave’

In 2022, Park Chan-wook won the Best Director this time for his detective mystery, ‘Decision to Leave’ - his third accolade from Cannes. He is the second Korean director to clinch the honour at Cannes, following Im Kwon-taek.

9. ‘Broker’

Also in 2022, Song Kang-ho became the first Korean male actor to win the Best Actor Award for his role in ‘Broker,’ directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Aside from these main competition films, several others have bagged accolades in independent sections.

Prix Un Certain Regard: Hong Sang-soo for ‘Hahaha’ in 2010 and Kim Ki-duk for ‘Arirang’ in 2011

FIPRESCI Award: Lee Chang-dong for ‘Burning’ in 2018

Vulcan Award: Ryu Seong-hee (Art Direction) for ‘The Handmaiden’ in 2016 and Shin Jeom-hee (Art Direction) for ‘Burning’ in 2018

Prize of the Ecumenical Jury Award: Hirokazu Kore-eda for ‘Broker’ in 2022

While this year there aren’t any Korean films that are up for competition, there’s a handful that are being screened, including ‘I, Executioner,’ ‘Walking in the Movies,’ to name a few.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Outlook's Vikram Raj in Conversation with Deependra Hooda in Rohtak
  2. GOA: Amphetamine Drug Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized; Nigerian Woman Held
  3. MP CM Yadav, Cong Leaders Digvijaya, Kamal Nath Condole Demise Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Outlook's Zaina Azhar in Conversation with Congress' Tanuj Punia in Barabanki
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Outlook's Vikram Raj in Conversation with Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes Film Festival: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' To Song Kang-ho's 'Broker', Koreans Who Have Earned Accolades Over The Years
  2. Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Apologizing To A Woman: It’s Just The Way I’ve Been Raised
  3. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore
  4. Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis
  5. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16
  2. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: What's At Stake In Massive Clash Featuring Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni?
  3. Indian Premier League 2024: Top 5 Fastest Hundreds In IPL History – From Chris Gayle To Travis Head
  4. Golfer Scottie Scheffler Reflects On His Life, Eyes Another Major At PGA
  5. Mumbai Cricket Association Retains Championship-Winning Support Staff For 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Season
World News
  1. Swiss Court Convicts A Former Interior Minister Of Gambia For Crimes Against Humanity
  2. Sri Lanka In Talks With India To Set Up Small Arms Manufacturing Unit: Premitha Tennakoon
  3. A Fire At A Marina In Croatia Destroys 22 Boats, Causes Huge Damage But No Injuries
  4. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  5. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
Latest Stories
  1. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  2. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  3. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. Kangana Ranaut Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 91 Crore, Mentions About 2 Police Cases Against Her
  7. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark