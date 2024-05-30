'The Bear' Season 3 Trailer Review: Jeremy Allen White's Carmy And Ayo Edebiri's Sydney Keep Stakes High In The Chaotic Kitchen

In the two-minute twenty-second trailer, we witness the grand opening of the upscale restaurant led by Carmy, Sugar, Sydney, and Ritchie. As they strive to maintain their new venture and meet Carmy’s increasingly stringent standards, tensions rise in the ‘dysfunctional kitchen.’ The trailer expands upon a previous teaser, highlighting the clash between Carmy’s unwavering vision—complete with a list of ‘non-negotiables’ that the rest of the crew teases—and the day-to-day realities of bringing them to life. Alongside the work, the trailer also delves into Carmy’s personal life, and touches upon his separation from Claire from the previous season. Like I said, not much has changed; there is chaos everywhere, plates are crashing, glass is shattering, Marcus is breaking apart fights and Sydney is keeping everyone in line amidst the culinary chaos.