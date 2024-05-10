The 0:42 minute long teaser of ‘The Bear Season 3’ opens with a shot of Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) entering the kitchen. He is seen dressed in his white chef coat and is seen holding a menu and a bag. He places them on the counter and takes out his knives from the bag. The camera pans closer to White’s steel blue eyes and the camera moves to outside of the kitchen. The camera shows a panoramic view of the skyline and sets the theme of the series.