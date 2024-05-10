Hollywood

Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Returns To His Chaotic Kitchen In The Teaser Of 'The Bear' Season 3

The teaser of 'The Bear' season 3' is here. The new season is set to premiere on June 27.

Advertisement

YouTube
Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear Season 3' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After sweeping up awards at multiple award shows, ‘The Bear’ is ready with its new season. The makers of the show have released the teaser for the third season. The teaser promises that the show will be more gripping and more intense. The video has sent fans into a frenzy, and it has started trending on social media.

The 0:42 minute long teaser of ‘The Bear Season 3’ opens with a shot of Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) entering the kitchen. He is seen dressed in his white chef coat and is seen holding a menu and a bag. He places them on the counter and takes out his knives from the bag. The camera pans closer to White’s steel blue eyes and the camera moves to outside of the kitchen. The camera shows a panoramic view of the skyline and sets the theme of the series.

Advertisement

Take a look at the teaser of ‘The Bear Season 3’ here.

Starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson, ‘The Bear’ follows Carmy who has returned to Chicago to manage his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The series delves into themes of food, family, and the challenges of the restaurant industry. Carmy is seen pushing himself and his team to the brink every day. Despite the obstacles they face, they strive for greatness and perfection. The critically acclaimed show has won multiple awards including the American Film Institute Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Advertisement

The third season is expected to follow how Carmy and his team manage their ship which has, now, turned into a fine dining establishment. ‘The Bear Season 3’ is set to release all episodes on June 27 on Hulu.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: 'Truth Can't Be Defeated', Says AAP; Wife Sunita Calls It 'Victory Of Democracy' | Who Said What
  2. Praful Patel Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Delhi CM To Walk Out Of Jail Shortly; SC Asks Him To Stay Away From CMO
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 10: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail, Indian Troops Leave Maldives & Other Stories
  5. ISRO's Breakthrough '3D-Printed' Rocket Engine Saves 97 Pc Raw Materials, 60 Pc Production Time
Entertainment News
  1. Britney Spears Refutes Rumours Of Breakdown At Chateau Marmont, Says She Was 'Harassed And Gaslit And Tricked'
  2. ‘Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial’ Trailer Review: Invokes Curiosity About Adolf Hitler’s Life, Times, Third Reich And World War II
  3. 'Boneyard' Trailer Review: 50 Cent Plays An Agent Investigating The Case Of The Bone Collector In New Mexico
  4. Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Returns To His Chaotic Kitchen In The Teaser Of 'The Bear' Season 3
  5. Amazon MGM Studios Announces 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Sequel
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  2. IPL 2024: Tom Moody Dazzled By 'Remarkable' Virat Kohli Direct Hit - 'He's Not 21 Anymore'
  3. PGA Championship 2024, Preview: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Aims Another Major At Valhalla
  4. T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Wants Virat Kohli To Open After Cracking IPL 2024 Form
  5. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Boston Celtics To Even Series At First Game - In Pics
World News
  1. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  2. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
  3. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
  4. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  5. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Is Against Hindus, Says PM Modi; Shah Points Out Mamata's 'Silence' on 'Torture Of Women In Sandeshkhali'