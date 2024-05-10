After sweeping up awards at multiple award shows, ‘The Bear’ is ready with its new season. The makers of the show have released the teaser for the third season. The teaser promises that the show will be more gripping and more intense. The video has sent fans into a frenzy, and it has started trending on social media.
The 0:42 minute long teaser of ‘The Bear Season 3’ opens with a shot of Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) entering the kitchen. He is seen dressed in his white chef coat and is seen holding a menu and a bag. He places them on the counter and takes out his knives from the bag. The camera pans closer to White’s steel blue eyes and the camera moves to outside of the kitchen. The camera shows a panoramic view of the skyline and sets the theme of the series.
Advertisement
Take a look at the teaser of ‘The Bear Season 3’ here.
Starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson, ‘The Bear’ follows Carmy who has returned to Chicago to manage his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The series delves into themes of food, family, and the challenges of the restaurant industry. Carmy is seen pushing himself and his team to the brink every day. Despite the obstacles they face, they strive for greatness and perfection. The critically acclaimed show has won multiple awards including the American Film Institute Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Advertisement
The third season is expected to follow how Carmy and his team manage their ship which has, now, turned into a fine dining establishment. ‘The Bear Season 3’ is set to release all episodes on June 27 on Hulu.