Jeremy Allen White In Talks To Play Bruce Springsteen In New Movie

"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White is in negotiations to portray American music legend Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming movie.

Titled "Deliver Me From Nowhere", the movie will centre around the making of Springsteen's 1982 hit album 'Nebraska', reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Hollywood studio A24 is also in discussion to come aboard the project, which is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book of the same name.

Scott Cooper, known for films such as "Crazy Heart", "Out of the Furnace" and "Hostiles", will write and direct the movie.

The story will follow Springsteen and the journey of making 'Nebraska', the sixth studio album, a dark, stripped-down collection of songs that marked a new artistic direction from the rockstar, who shot to fame in the 70s with 'Born to Run'.

Springsteen recorded “Nebraska” on four-track cassette in his New Jersey bedroom a few years before he and the E Street Band would release “Born in the USA”.

Gotham Group is backrolling the project, and Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will serve as the producers. Former Netflix film head Scott Stuber is also producing.

White is on a career high with his role of Carmy Berzatto in FX comedy drama series "The Bear", winning a Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG Award. The actor is currently shooting for the show's third season.

