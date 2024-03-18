Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri have been friends ever since they worked in ‘Bottoms.’ The two actors have recently taken their friendship to the next level. In a recent interview, Kaia Gerber revealed that she has got matching tattoos with ‘The Bear’ actor after she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live.’
In a conversation with E! Online, Kaia Gerber opened up about her bond with Ayo Edebiri. She was recently seen on the red carpet for the premiere of her new show, ‘Palm Royale.’ On the red carpet, she talked highly about Edebiri and also said a lot of good things about her stint on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Talking about the tattoo, Gerber said, “It's pretty fresh. I went to see [Edebiri] on SNL, and she did such a wonderful job. The next day I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week, but she was like, ‘We're getting tattoos.’”
Gerber continued, “And whatever she says, I do.” The actor did not reveal the matching tattoo because she wanted to keep it “hidden” for the time being.
Earlier Gerber had joked that Edebiri is “not speaking” to her after she found out that she will be uniting with Rachel Sennott on ‘SNL 1975’ – an upcoming show that will be based on the early days of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ She said, “She is very upset. I'm gonna have some reparations to do there. I am the driest of the dry girl ever. Maybe that's why I'm able to do comedies and play everything very straight.”
Gerber will be seen in ‘Palm Royale’ which will be available to stream on Apple TV+. Ayo Edebiri will be next seen in ‘Inside Out 2’ where she will be lending her voice to Envy.