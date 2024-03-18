In a conversation with E! Online, Kaia Gerber opened up about her bond with Ayo Edebiri. She was recently seen on the red carpet for the premiere of her new show, ‘Palm Royale.’ On the red carpet, she talked highly about Edebiri and also said a lot of good things about her stint on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Talking about the tattoo, Gerber said, “It's pretty fresh. I went to see [Edebiri] on SNL, and she did such a wonderful job. The next day I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week, but she was like, ‘We're getting tattoos.’”