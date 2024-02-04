Ayo Edebiri Acknowledges Making Fun Of Jennifer Lopez In ‘SNL’ Sketch

In a game show sketch where Kenan Thompson forced contestants to reckon with their rude social media presences, Edebiri nodded at the recently resurfaced comments, saying: “Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

As per Variety, Edebiri was featured in a 2020 episode of ‘Scam Goddess’, in which host Laci Mosley said that Jennifer’s “whole career is one long scam” and that the singer is unaware of people’s critiques of her.