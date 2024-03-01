Apple TV Plus has an impressive lineup of shows for the month of March. The streaming giant has a slew of releases that include mysteries, biopics, and comedies. With these releases, the streamer has left the audience spoilt for choices. These shows also feature an interesting cast that is bound to keep everyone hooked. You can be assured of the best performances and gripping stories this month on Apple TV Plus.
Here are all the shows that are coming this March on Apple TV Plus.
1. ‘The Reluctant Traveller’
With an impressive season 1, ‘Schitt’s Creek' Eugene Levy is returning for the second season of his comedy-travel show. The show will follow Levy as he steps out of his comfort zone to take a look at some of the must-visit destinations from across the globe. This time he will attend a midsummer ceremony in Sweden, meet an iconic Spanish soccer star, and sail on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos.
Release Date: March 8
2. ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin’
Starring Noel Fielding, this show takes a new approach to the life of the famous 18th century robber – Dick Turpin. As a historical comedy, the six episodes follow Turpin as he is tasked with outwitting a corrupt lawman, Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville).
Release Date: March 1
3. 'Napoleon'
This Ridley Scott film will follow the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte during the French Revolution. The film will delve not only into his military prowess but also his marriage to Josephine de Beauharnais (played by Vanessa Kirby). It will follow his rise from a soldier to the Emperor of France and his subsequent fall.
Release Date: March 1
4. 'Palm Royale'
Starring Kristen Wiig, the series follows the journey of an outsider trying to gain entry into the highly esteemed – Palm Royale Club. Set in 1969, the movie follows her journey after she is rejected by her husband and social circle. Along with Wiig, the star-studded cast includes Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, and Carol Burnett. It is loosely based on the novel ‘Mr. & Mrs. American Pie’ by Juliet McDaniel.
Release Date: March 20
5. 'Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock'
The Fraggles are returning for a second season. A reboot of Jim Henson's classic ‘Fraggle Rock,’ this show brings the residents of Fraggle Rock face to face with their past. The season has a host of special appearances from notable celebrities, including Ariana DeBose, Catherine O'Hara, and Brett Goldstein.
Release Date: March 29
6. 'Manhunt'
This conspiracy thriller is based on the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Based on a book by James L. Swanson, this seven-episode miniseries follows Edwin Stanton (played by Tobias Menzies), the U.S. Secretary of War during Lincoln's presidency. The plot follows Stanton's pursuit of John Wilkes Booth, the assassin responsible for Lincoln's death.
Release Date: March 15