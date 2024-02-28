Art & Entertainment

Eugene Levy Joins Cast Of 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4

'Schitt's Creek' star Eugene Levy is the latest addition to the cast of season four of the popular Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

PTI
February 28, 2024

Eugene Levy Photo: Instagram
Levy joins the lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the upcoming chapter of the show, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon will also star in the fourth season of 'Only Murders in the Building' in recurring roles.

The new installment of the hit crime comedy will begin with Martin, Short, and Gomez's characters taking a trip to Los Angeles before the action returns to its central location, The Arconia apartments, in New York City.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, 'Only Murders in the Building' received a lot of praise from the audience for its previous three seasons.

